The Blount County Board of Education this month gave Director Rob Britt an average score of 4.26 out of 5 on his annual evaluation, indicating he’s performing above expectations.
School Board Chair Robbie Kirkland gave Britt marks of 5, significantly above expectations, across all 25 measures. No board member gave him any score below 3, at expectations.
This year’s evaluation included no student achievement category, because state testing was canceled in the spring after school buildings closed because of the outbreak of COVID-19.
The board approved the evaluation at its Nov. 5 meeting without comment, but members wrote strengths and area of need on the forms.
Board member Diane Bain cited Blount County Schools’ scores on the Tennessee Value-Added Assessment System dating back to 2017 in saying the district needs to be at or above state averages. After a district rating of 5 on the 5-point TVAAS rating in 2017, the district received a 1 in the following two years.
Britt’s highest marks were in board relationships and educational leadership. His lowest, still averages of 4.1 and 4.15 were, in personnel relationships and community relationships. The board also rated him on business and fiance.
New school board member Phil Porter didn’t rate Britt on any measures in the staff and personnel relationship category, as well as a couple of other individual questions.
Board member Vandy Kemp, also elected in August, relied on knowing Britt for at least two decades in comments citing his strengths. She called him approachable, and “highly knowledgeable of current and best practices for school administration and leadership.”
Kemp also wrote, “As far as I can tell, Mr. Britt is very adept at utilizing limited resources — human, financial tangible — in extraordinary ways to serve the students of BCS.”
Bain and board member Debbie Sudhoff urged Britt to continue work on diversity training and recruitment.
Board members also urged Britt to improve communications and relationships with the mayor, county commissioners and other stakeholders in the community. Kemp wrote, “The community is unaware of the ‘brand identity’ that gives BCS students and their parents a valuable experience.”
