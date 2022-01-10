Blount County Schools’ non-teaching employees will see a bump in their paychecks, but not until the district recovers from a ransomware attack on its payroll software vendor last month.
The Blount County Board of Education approved a $750 bonus for full-time classified workers and $400 for part-time employees in classified jobs, which don’t require teaching certification, during its meeting Monday, Jan. 10.
But employees still haven’t seen a raise that brought the minimum pay for those jobs to $12.73 an hour, which the board approved Dec. 2, 2021, to start Jan. 1.
An attack hit the Kronos Private Cloud on Dec. 11, 2021, and BCS Fiscal Administrator Troy Logan told the school board that Monday, Jan. 10, was the first day he was able to access the system in the past month.
Logan credited BCS staff members John Herron, the technology supervisor; Brad Roberts, payroll manager; and Deena Finley, assistant chief financial officer, with processing payroll for about 1,700 employees on Dec. 27 and Jan. 10. “You’ll never understand or know what they did to get payroll done the last two paychecks,” Logan said.
Herron performed a “miracle” to recreate the district’s old payroll system, Logan said, also crediting the work of Blount County government Human Resources and Payroll Director Jaclyn Johnson and her staff to work through the issues created by the Kronos outage.
Monday night Logan was reluctant to say when the raise and bonus would make it into paychecks but assured the board that the raise will be applied retroactively.
BCS is using $330,000 from ESSER 3.0, the third round of federal funding under the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, for the bonuses. A document prepared for the board meeting said the bonus would be for all classified employees, but Logan said afterward it would go only to classified employees who didn’t see a raise from increasing the minimum pay.
About 350 employees received the raise, estimated to cost nearly $285,000 through the end of the fiscal year, June 30, and funded through sales tax revenue coming in higher than expected.
Finding new director
During Monday’s meeting Chairman Robby Kirkland told school board members to plan for several Monday meetings as the board prepares to hire a successor to Director Rob Britt, who announced last week that he will retire in June.
The first meeting will be Jan. 24, and Kirkland asked the board members to think about the criteria they want to set for applicants and whether they want to hire the Tennessee School Boards Association or another consultant to advertise the opening and screen candidates.
Board member Debbie Sudhoff emphasized that the board will make the hiring decision, not TSBA or another consultant.
Kirkland said he’d like to bring the new director on board in time to work alongside Britt.
Britt said after the meeting that he began to think seriously about retiring in October over fall break and finalized the decision during the last nine weeks. “It just became clearer and clearer that you know when you know,” he said. “It’s time for me to go on and do something different.”
While Britt said he doesn’t have a full plan for retirement, “I do know that I’m going to cook dinner for my wife, Liz,” who teaches at Webb School in Knoxville.
“She’s put me through some pre-retirement training here, and she’s put me in charge of some house cleaning and cooking of the meals,” he said. Britt also plans to spend more time playing golf and pickleball and with his children and grandchildren.
Tenure
In other action Monday, Jan. 10, the school board granted tenure to 41 educators.
Systemwide employees granted tenure are Mandy Dockery, Rachel Goins, Rebecca Irwin and Mark Smith.
Elementary teachers receiving tenure are at Carpenters, Laura Frahme; Eagleton, Erin Henneke; Fairview, Teresa Charles; Mary Blount, Brittany Crabtree, Rhonda Haney, Gwendolyn Ouellette and Kelli White; Middlesettlements, Jenna Harness and Sara Oliver; Prospect, Frankie O’Fallon and Kasi Roach-Davis; Rockford, Janee Grant and Brittany Huffstetler; and Townsend, Nyana Hill.
Middle and high school teachers who received tenure are: Carpenters Middle, Kelli Nehf and Matthew Stewart; Eagleton, Jerome Sullivan and Caleb Williamson; Heritage Middle, Melanie Duncan, Sharee Green and Josh Whitehead; Heritage High, Tosha Anderson, Janneth Estrada, Katie Goins, Keith Hall, Greg Lemmons, Ashley Murphy, Tyler Owens, Mia Sullivan and Hali Beth Wright; Samuel Everett, Stephen Childs and Kristin Stringer; Union Grove, Kahlee McKee; and William Blount, Timothy Smith, Haley Sullivan and Kyna Walker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.