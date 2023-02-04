The Blount County Board of Education heard objections to school library books at its meeting Thursday, Feb. 2, from two women whose comments audience members applauded.
Ladonna Bell characterized about a dozen books available in middle and high school libraries as having “all kinds of smut.” She spoke to the school board about the same concerns at its March 2022 meeting and said last week, “Nothing’s been done; the books are still there.”
Bell mentioned by name only “The Kite Runner,” by Khaled Hosseini, a New York Times bestselling novel that includes sexual violence.
“These are available in the public school libraries that we pay for with our tax dollars, and we want them out,” she said. “We want the books removed. We want better policy in how they’re selected.”
Books with certain words and topics related to sex “do not need to be available to our students,” Bell said. “If they want that, the internet has plenty out there outside of the school. Schools should be wholesome.”
Susan Wright started her comments by displaying the book “I Am Jazz,” which the Amazon description says is for ages 4-8 and is about the experiences of a transgender child, Jazz Jennings.
“This is the kind of stuff that can really confuse kids,” Wright said.
“Having things like this in the library gives kids ideas, and I just don’t see the purpose,” she said.
Describing “And She Was,” by Jessica Verdi, the story of a transgender mother, Wright said, “Her mother used to be her father. I just can’t imagine.”
“Why do we want to expose children to the concept of transgender? What purpose does it serve?” Wright asked the board, which generally does not respond during the public comment period at its meetings.
BCS response
When Bell contacted Blount County Schools about books available in middle and high schools last year, the response came from Jennifer Moore, then supervisor of grades 6-12 instruction.
Moore told The Daily Times that each of the district’s middle school libraries has a section that requires students to have parent permission to check out the materials. “Those books might address more mature subject matter or have a higher reading level than most middle school students,” Moore said in an email to the newspaper.
Moore also checked the high school circulation records of the list of books from Bell. The records show that of eight titles available at William Blount two had never been checked out, and at that time only three had been checked out since 2019: “The Art of Racing In the Rain,” once; “The Absolutely True Story of a Part-Time Indian,” four times since 2010; and “The Perks of Being a Wallflower,” a dozen times since 2014. At Heritage the book “13 Reasons Why” had not been checked out since 2019.
Following last week’s meeting The Daily Times asked whether BCS has received any formal “Request for Reconsideration of Library Materials” during the current school year, and Amanda Vance, supervisor of elementary instruction and district communications, said no.
“According to Board of Education Policy, 4.403, the Blount County Board of Education ‘supports principles of intellectual freedom inherent in the First Amendment of the Constitution of the United States and expressed in the Library Bill of Rights of the American Library Association.’” she wrote in an email reply to the newspaper. “Our policy outlines a process of book selection and specific criteria to be followed. The policy also includes complaint procedures for employees, students and student’s parents/guardians.”
She continued, “Blount County Schools encourages families with questions about library books to reach out to their student’s school librarian, teacher, principal or the district office for support. As always, BCS works in partnership with families and is committed to graduating students equipped to achieve excellence.”
On Friday, Feb. 3, Wright emailed the school board and BCS Director David Murrell a list of nearly 70 books that she said was the result of searching the school libraries online database for the topics gay, lesbian, gender, transgender and homosexual.
“My sincere hope is that you will glance through it and, if religious, pray about it and decide whether it is appropriate to expose our children to this material,” Wright wrote.
“I do want to add that I am not attempting to ban books,” she wrote. “If there are gay or lesbian couples with children then they can certainly buy these books and read them to their children and explain their views to them. But the majority of our parents are not LGBTQ+.”
Wit and Wisdom
Also during the public comment period last week, Pastor John Lowe of Tuckaleechee Chapel Baptist Church repeated what he has said at other recent board meetings, that the leaders of 28 churches that are members of Awake 21 are praying for the board, teachers and students every Wednesday morning.
He told the board that they are concerned about the moral impact of what is being taught in schools and asked the board again to remove the Wit and Wisdom curriculum, which the pastors consider inappropriate in the elementary grades, and replace it with one that “supports the Judeo-Christian values of our community.”
He urged school board members to ensure children are being “educated, not indoctrinated.”
Audience members applauded Lowe and the speaker who followed him, Mike Garner, a board member of the Faith and Family Coalition, an association of Christians that works with Awake 21.
Garner also called the Wit and Wisdom curriculum inappropriate, without offering any specific examples.
In previous school board meetings opponents of Wit and Wisdom have said the texts seem to be “normalizing gender fluidity” in a first grade lesson on seahorses that shows the role males play in raising the young, and “designed to instill shame within the White children” with a second grade text about Ruby Bridges’ experience entering a previously all-White school in 1960.
Curriculum support
Following those speakers last week, Brenda Bell told the board, “I firmly support the current curriculum of our schools.” She is retired from the University of Tennessee’s Center for Literacy Studies and had a second career in the international division of the Education Development Center. She cited her experience in developing curricula and helping parents and educators choose curricula appropriate for students’ ages and mental maturity.
Specifically addressing Wit and Wisdom, she said, “I find it to be a good, strong researched-based curriculum.”’
Bell told the board, “I consider myself a person with strong faith and family values, but I don’t see myself recognized in the comments that have been given to you preceding me.”
She said others in the community support teachers and librarians who make good choices about how they use materials.
“Our children, my grandchildren are growing up in a very challenging environment; I agree with you on that,” Bell said. “At home, in church and in school are the places where we can talk about issues that are challenging.”
Ginny Ayers told the board more than 80% of American’s don’t support banning books.
Talking about topics such as racism, sexuality and gender identity can be awkward, she said, suggesting it’s better to have those conversations in a classroom with a teacher and approved curriculum than whatever kids might find on the internet.
“We don’t want to be indoctrinated with a minority of people’s opinions about something because it’s uncomfortable,” she said.
