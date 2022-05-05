Less than 24 hours before today’s scheduled vote on the next director of Blount County Schools, about a dozen people voiced their concerns to the school board.
The Blount County Board of Education will not accept comment during the called meeting that starts at 4:30 p.m. today, May 6, to choose a successor for Director Rob Britt, who is retiring, so people spoke at the end of the board’s regular monthly meeting Thursday, May 5, reserved for comment on items not on the agenda.
The four finalists are current BCS Assistant Directors David Murrell and Jake Jones; Shane Johnston, director of Jefferson County Schools; and Keri Prigmore, director of attendance for Alcoa City Schools.
“Schools across the country are caught up in the middle of a chaotic culture war, the fights over curriculum and transparency and outright hate for school boards,” said Carole Jewett, the first speaker about the director choice and the Democratic candidate for the District 7 school board seat in August. “The Blount County school board is no exception, I’m sure.”
She told the board it needs a strong director able to bring together people with different points of view and noted Prigmore has a doctorate in educational leadership.
“Despite the good intentions and efforts from the school board, divisiveness and lack of trust in our county school system is growing and becoming a fundamental problem of education,” Jewett said, and it needs a leader who understands but is not swayed by controversial issues.
Jones and Murrell received support from Karen Lewis, a BCS teacher for more than 20 years and parent of three children. Lewis said she is proud of many things happening in the district under the current leadership and they are “consistent and dedicated.”
Kevin McNeill noted that the new director will deal with a range of issues, including “economic segregation” between the city and county schools, social issues and a “slow, methodical neutralization of Southern Christian values in our schools nationwide.” In written comments to the board earlier he endorsed Johnston, who’s also a Baptist minister.
At the meeting Thursday, McNeill told the board, “Whoever you appoint is going to get my positive, respectful support.”
Cristal Jackson Mizell, who described herself as a mom active with Lanier Elementary and William Blount High School told the board that parents and teachers don’t feel heard. She said Murrell or Johnston would be the best fit for the community.
Susan Wright, who is a grandmother, and parent Beth Tucker also endorsed those two candidates.
Speaking of Murrell, Tucker said, “Every teacher that I’ve heard, they really like him, and I trust our teachers.”
“I do think that Dr. Johnston met the credentials,” she said as her time to speak ran out.
Jessica Travieso, who said she’s a transplant from South Florida, called on the board to choose someone with conservative values. “It’s my biblical belief that we should be protecting our children from sin and not introducing sin and taunting them with it.”
She said she has “thumbed through” the book “Dragonwings,” a novel about Chinese immigrants that parents have challenged as in appropriate for sixth grade English language arts classes, and found it concerning.
“I don’t want to worry about my kids being indoctrinated behind my back,” Travieso said. “I would appreciate if our tax dollars weren’t funding a liberal agenda.”
Ladonna Bell, a grandmother, told the board, “We don’t need someone that’s a cultural activist.”
“They need to be focused on the education and the quality of education, purity and innocence, and all the things we want for our children to have the best learning environment possible,” she said, endorsing Johnston and saying he will have fresh perspective.
No ‘agenda’
The Rev. Willa Estell of St. Paul A.M.E. Zion Church told the board she was there for Prigmore, and she “had not heard one single bad thing” about the other three, who all are white men.
“But then when it comes to a woman of color you hear all of these things, you know, her agenda. She has no agenda,” Estell said, noting Prigmore has been an educator in the community for a long time and her mother was an educator in the community for 30 years.
Estell said, “She has the qualifications, she has the desire and she has the heart, and she has the love for these children and the love for her community.”
If we’re preparing students for the world, the minister said, “Guess what? More than white people are going to have to be included in that world.”
Charter application coming
Ken Lee told the board he represents a group that will be applying for “a classical education public charter school in Blount County next year.”
“Early next year, the newly elected board will have the opportunity to approve this fundamental choice option for the parents and the students of Blount County,” he said. Three seats are up in the August general election, one incumbent isn’t running and the other two were defeated in the primary this week.
Rachel Dennis said she came from another state, and she called for reading classical books and teaching about the founding fathers and pride in American heritage. Dennis said that social emotional learning is “teaching little children to feel bad, to feel guilty.”
Her son Elijah, a fourth grader at Carpenters Elementary School said, “They are slipping bad stuff into the history that makes all of us feel bad.”
Before the end of the meeting school board Chairman Robby Kirkland explained the voting process, which will begin with members writing two names on signed paper ballots. Board member Phil Porter, who has frequently been absent, will vote from the hospital, according to Kirkland.
After that round the board will have a voice vote.
“Let’s behave, OK,” Kirkland said before ending the meeting.
