Within minutes Thursday night, Oct. 14, the Blount County Board of Education heard public pleas for the Bible and critical thinking in the classroom.
Steven Phipps of Rockford held up a small Bible he received from the Gideons organization when he was in third grade at Eagleton Elementary School in 1973 and urged the board to reinstate teaching the Bible in Blount County Schools.
More than 70% of Blount County votes conservative, he said, and he believes “the patriots of Blount County have finally awoken.”
“It is my goal to get anyone that is politically liberal out of any seat of power in Blount County,” Phipps said, urging others to join him in that mission.
“Political liberalism is not Americanism, and I do not want it in my community and especially in our school system,” he said, “in the form of CRT (critical race theory), wearing masks when it’s not medically advisable, all the things that are being fought about nationally ... These are the issues that we are going to be fighting in the future in Blount County.”
After light applause for Phipps from the audience, Ryan Garner took up the subject of CRT, which people define differently but generally looks at how racism affects systems and institutions.
Garner urged board members to focus not on race but critical thinking. “What’s at stake is cultivating a society where we have good humans, and that does not mean a particular political persuasion of humans,” he said. “That means a way to think through and feel through things that are complex.”
Garner said, “Our biggest beef in this room is that we can’t talk to each other, as if we’re afraid somebody’s going to get too mad too quick or they’re too brainwashed.”
“What I’m trying to tell you is that getting rid of critical thought doesn’t fix that, it solidifies it,” he said.
Garner said he wants both Phipps and himself to be able to talk freely with each other.
Robert Hanye added his opinion that schools need to teach problem solving and conflict resolution skills; the ability to tell the difference between fact and fiction; and lifelong learning and intellectual curiosity, so students will be able to have conversations with people who are different.
Hayne also said, “If we expect you to teach science, and the method of scientific discovery, than as administrators and school executives and leaders, why don’t we we expect you to follow the science.”
“To wit, diversity is a real thing that needs to be explored, masks do prevent the spread of all viruses and the best way to protect people within the schools, the students and the staff, is to surround them with people who are vaccinated,” Hayne concluded.
Disclaimer
For the first time the school board began its public comment period with Chairman Robbie Kirkland reading a disclaimer telling speakers not to address complaints against individuals or disrupt the meeting.
The board abruptly ended the September meeting amid criticism directed at member Vandy Kemp by Beth Tucker, who on Thursday noted the order of public speakers had been changed by the board last month so she would be last, and she said she was exercising her constitutional right to state her opinion.
This month she called on the school board to “publicly censure” members who violate policies she cited barring harassment because of race, color, national origin and disability; and requiring board members to refer to others with respect when using social media.
Tucker and others had objected to a comment by Kemp after the August board meeting, in which she referred to people who spoke against CRT and suggested, “It would help the case if you could include your Black friends (and other nonwhite folks) in presenting your group’s views.”
Cupp defends BCS
The final public comment Thursday, Oct. 14, came from Scott Cupp, who noted he is both a parent of BCS students and longtime employee of the district.
An assistant principal and athletic director, Cupp said he took offense at comments during last month’s school board meeting that alleged the district was “failing every student.”
“I as an educator, coach and administrator for 22 years at William Blount have seen thousands of kids complete their education, and I do not see them as a failure,” he said. “I also have worked with hundreds of teachers during that time, and I do not see them as a failure.”
He noted recent accomplishments of Blount County high schools on state assessments during the pandemic last spring, including finishing first in the state in geometry, second in Algebra I and third in English I.
“While it can be cool to be critical in 2021, I would like to instead personally thank Mr. Britt, the Central Office, the school board, the SROs, the custodians, administrative assistants, fellow administrators and, most importantly, the teachers, who sacrifice every day to provide a safe and productive environment for our kids. Blount County Schools are far from a failure,” Cupp said.
