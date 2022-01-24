The Blount County Board of Education plans to gather public input on its search for a new director of schools next month, but it already heard opinions the person should be local and conservative.
The school board voted unanimously Monday, Jan. 24, to use the Tennessee School Boards Association’s National Superintendent Search Service, with the goal of signing a contract with a new director by April 25.
TSBA will handle a range of activities, from advertising the position to negotiating the contract, but school board members emphasized they will select the person who succeeds current Director Rob Britt, retiring June 29.
The service the school board selected includes conducting employee and community meetings, at a cost of $11,500, but board members said they may remove items and adjust the price.
Local focus
Before the board voted, member Scott Helton said he would not vote for any candidate who is not from Blount County. Later he clarified that means having attended Blount, Maryville or Alcoa schools.
Board member Fred Goins said the person needs to at least be from East Tennessee. “That’s what community people are telling me,” he said. “They want someone that is local. They don’t really want us to bring someone in from out of state.”
Board member Debbie Sudhoff said, “I think we’re doing an injustice to our community and to our students if we don’t look at what’s available within our region.”
“If we’re just going to hire somebody from Blount County, we don’t need TSBA,” she said. “I think we would be doing an injustice to our students and our taxpayers and the people we represent if we only limit our search to Blount County residents or Blount County previous residents.”
Why TSBA
Before the board voted to contract with TSBA, Sudhoff asked whether Chairman Robby Kirkland had contacted anyone else, and he said he had not.
Board member Vandy Kemp said she was in favor of tapping TSBA’s experience and thought the price was reasonable.
“I’m a person who admires TSBA, and I’m glad we’re associated with them,” she said.
Board member Phil Porter said he thought the board could do the job itself, but other board members cited the work from advertising the opening to facilitating public meetings.
“We want to make sure it’s done professionally and unbiased,” Sudhoff also said. “I think it’s very important to have an impartial party representing us initially to kind of guide us through this process, so that we do make the best decision for our students and our families and our employees.”
Goins added that the community wants to be able to see and hear the process and to give their opinions.
“If we don’t do this with some sort of other entity, as politicized as school boards are getting, we will be accused and we would have a hard time defending that it wasn’t some sort of fix, untransparent process,” Kemp said. “I think TSBA will give us a little bit of credibility and transparency in the public eye.”
‘Keep it conservative’
Few members of the public attended the meeting, and only Susan Wright spoke, wishing the board luck filling what she called a big, important job.
“I hope you’ll remember that in this part of Tennessee most of your constituents are conservatives, and we’re very concerned, many of us are very concerned about liberal ideas being crammed into our kids head,” she said.
“It would really disappoint us if the direction of our schools change,” she said. “Let’s keep it conservative.”
The proposed schedule the board approved would have public meetings beginning in the second week of February and the new director working in Blount County Schools by June 1, if possible, for a smooth transition as Britt retires.
