Blount County Board of Education members beginning work this week on the 2022-23 budget discussed whether to wait to raise the minimum pay to $15 an hour.
In December 2021 the board voted to raise the minimum pay for classified employees to $12.73 an hour starting Jan. 1, just seven months after raising the base to $10.71.
Board Chairman Robby Kirkland said Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell has asked the schools to keep the minimum at $12.73 until after a new pay study is complete this summer.
At their March 3 budget work session, however, board members Debbie Sudhoff and Scott Helton said the county is recruiting at a higher rate already for some positions. Sudhoff cited an advertisement for a dispatcher at the county’s 911 center that pays $15.68 an hour.
“The mayor does not control what individual offices pay,” Kirkland said.
Board member Vandy Kemp asked whether Blount County Schools still is having difficulty filling positions, and Assistant Director David Murrell said yes, in some situations.
BCS Fiscal Administrator Troy Logan explained that with the current pay scale cafeteria workers, custodians and workers in the extended care Friends program start at $12.73. Teaching assistants with a degree start at $15, and those without a degree at $14 now. “Both of those are significantly increased over where they were,” he said.
“A lot of our school employees make $15 an hour or more,” Logan told the board. “I’m not saying they don’t deserve more.”
Logan did not have the total this week for how much a $15 minimum would cost but told the board, “It’s a significant amount.”
Board member noted that they could raise the minimum later and make the increase retroactive.
$104 million
The draft budget Logan presented to the board Thursday, March 3, for the schools general purpose Fund 141 totals nearly $104 million. While that is about $1 million less than this year, several factors come into play. For example, BCS spent more than $7.4 million from Fund 141 on capital projects this year, and it is shifting the $743,350 cost for school nurses next year to it plan for spending federal funding under the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Act.
The draft includes a step increase and 2% raise for teachers, at a cost of about $2.4 million. The proposal also includes adding eight certified teachers districtwide, at a cost of $586,000. Three would be for the addition of 10th grade at Eagleton College and Career Academy, two would be guidance counselors and the other three are designated for possible overflow, to ensure enrollment doesn’t push class sizes too high. Another $297,000 is proposed for elementary literacy, math and arts instruction, the equivalent of four full-time positions.
Nearly $300,000 would be used to add two maintenance positions for the district and a custodian for ECCA.
Substitute teachers would see a 20% pay increase, $15 a day, bringing the rates to $80-$90, at a cost of $304,000.
The budget proposes a 10% increase for bus transportation, at a cost of $532,000. Sudhoff said she wants to ensure that owners increase pay for bus drivers.
Logan noted, “They’re not our employees.”
“But it’s our money,” Sudhoff said.
ECCA costs
The draft budget relies on more than $1 million from the district’s fund balance, previously undesignated funding.
From that $792,000 would go to capital projects, including payment for the sewer line to Friendsville Elementary, repaying an earlier capital outlay note, renovations to ECCA and heating, ventilation and air conditioning projects. Door replacements, refurbishing grand pianos at the high schools and custodial equipment is included in that total too.
The remaining $229,000 from the fund balance would be used to pay for band instruments and uniforms at ECCA.
While currently Logan estimates BCS could have $10.5 million in its fund balance by the end of this fiscal year, June 30, it may need to dip into that for upcoming projects at ECCA, including a new career and technical education building and sports facilities.
BCS expects to receive about $6 million from county property taxes for its Fund 177, capital projects.
Projects in the draft proposal presented for 2022-23 include a new secure main entrance for Heritage High School and new artificial turf for the football field and track at both HHS and William Blount High School, because the new facilities at ECCA will have artificial turf.
New lights for the HHS soccer, baseball and softball fields are on this list, as well as new concession and bathroom facilities for softball at WBHS and roof replacements at several schools.
Revenues uncertain
Logan told the board he had just learned that the district’s retirement system payments will be lower during the next school year, but he had not had time to calculate the change.
The school district won’t receive its first estimate for state funding until mid-April, and the Blount County Commission hasn’t yet set the value of property taxes the schools will receive.
BCS must present its budget proposal to the commission’s Budget Committee in early April.
