A post seeking applicants to become the next director of Blount County Schools is scheduled to go online today, Feb. 22, looking for someone with teaching experience, communication skills and budgeting ability.
What is unclear is how much weight the school board members will put on a candidate’s ties to the area when making their ultimate choice.
During a meeting Monday, Feb. 21, the Blount County Board of Education adopted 10 criteria for the person to succeed Director Rob Britt, who is retiring in June. The list is based on input from multiple meetings and an online survey that the Tennessee School Boards Association, which the board hired to facilitate the process, conducted earlier this month.
TSBA Executive Director Tammy Grissom told the board 78 people attended the meetings and 385 took the online survey. Already those people have recommended TSBA reach out to 24 possible candidates.
Participants listed the district’s career and technical education programs, strategic plan and teachers among is strengths, and growth, funding and students’ mental health needs among the challenges. Communication skills are key among the criteria they said are needed for in the next director’s job, and the criteria the board adopted begin with “exceptional listening skills to a commitment to accessibility and an open-door policy.”
The board members adopted the criteria unanimously, with members Phil Porter and Scott Helton absent.
Although some school board members already have voiced a preference for a local or regional candidate, the school board opted not to include that as one of the criteria, even after Grisson cautioned them not to waste the time of candidates who they wouldn’t consider.
Board member Debbie Sudhoff said, “I don’t know what the definition of local is,” noting Britt wasn’t born and raised here but she considered him local, and someone from Blount County may be teaching elsewhere now.
“I would like someone within our region, whatever our region is,” board member Fred Goins said.
“I don’t want us to exclude a candidate because they aren’t sitting in Blount County today, or Knox County or East Tennessee,” Sudhoff said. “I want to find the best person to run our schools regardless of where they’re from.”
Board member Vandy Kemp agreed.
Board Chairman Robby Kirkland said that sounds good but warned, “This community will not accept somebody from out of state or whatever.”
“East Tennessee is fine, Middle Tennessee is fine, but if you start going to Kentucky, we’re screwed,” Kirkland said, adding that he agreed with Sudhoff.
“There was nobody who was more of an outsider than I was when I went to Heritage High School,” said Kemp, who served as principal from 2000 until 2004. “There were a lot of people out there who didn’t like me, but I had a pretty good run. It was because people allowed me to build relationships. I just don’t want to cut somebody off who might be a jewel just because they’re coming in from a different area code.”
Goins agreed that he wants somebody who will do the best possible job for the students.
In addition to accepting applications online until March 21, TSBA will recruit for the position. Grissom noted BCS likely will have a small pool of applicants. Only 18 applied for the Knox County Schools job.
Although the BCS procedures call for TSBA to forward to the board “up to five candidates,” Grissom said she will bring only the number of candidates that meet the criteria, even if it is fewer.
Grissom is expected to provide those names to the school board April 4, with the board conducting open interviews the following week. The board of education expects to offer a contract on April 25.
TSBA’s interim report to the school board on the search, including a summary of responses at the meetings and through the survey, will be posted on the BCS website, www.blountk12.org, under the “Director Search” button on the upper right section of the homepage.
