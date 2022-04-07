The Blount County Board of Education plans to interview finalists to be come the next director of schools in morning meetings April 11-18.
The board interviews will begin at 9 a.m. at the Central Office, with an invitation for the public to ask questions afterward, around 11:30 a.m. Blount County Schools plans to post recordings of the interviews on its website, www.blountk12.org.
The Tennessee School Board Association, which the Blount school board hired to assist with finding a new director, had proposed a sample schedule that would have meant a nearly 12-hour day for each candidate. The day would have begun with a school tour and included separate meetings with principals and Central Office staff; business and community leaders; faculty and staff after schools dismissed; and the school board interview at 5 p.m., followed by dinner and casual conversation.
The board decided at a meeting Thursday, April 7, to use the 24 interview questions TSBA prepared based on criteria identified in earlier meetings with school and community members, adding just one on the candidate’s experience using student assessment data.
The school board will offer people who attend the interviews a “Candidate Reaction Form” to note what they liked about the person, as well as questions, concerns or other comments. Board members also said the public can submit comments to them by email.
When board members were scheduling a meeting to vote on a director or narrow the field after the interviews, board member Vandy Kemp suggested a 5:30 p.m. time to make it easier for working people to attend.
“When I first came on the board, we had meetings at 7; no one showed up, because they said it interfered with getting their kids to bed,” board member Debbie Sudhoff said. “So we moved them to 6, and then it interfered with dinner. We moved it to 5, and no one still shows up and complains that we don’t have them later.”
She also noted during the discussion that because it will be a called meeting there will not be a public comment period. “We’re asking people to come but not have an opportunity to speak,” she said.
“I want people to not have any excuses for not weighing in,” Kemp said.
The board eventually set the meeting at 5 p.m. Monday, April 25.
After Thursday’s meeting, as board members discussed adding the option for people to view recordings of the interviews online, board Chairman Robby Kirkland said, “I want everybody involved in this.”
Some community members have complained not only about the time of the meetings but that the board canceled its regular April meeting and has been holding called meetings with no opportunity for public comment.
