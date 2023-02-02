The Blount County Board of Education on Thursday, Feb. 2, voted to hire Ripley PR under contract for communications and rebranding that could cost up to $65,000 this year.
The 5-1 vote, with board members Joe Lindsey voting no and Fred Goins abstaining, came about four months after the proposal first appeared on the board’s agenda in late September 2022 and after it was voted down, 3-4, in November.
The school board’s 2022-23 budget included funding for the effort, but before the district evaluated proposals and recommended Maryville-based Ripley PR, an election brought in three new members.
In September new board member Erica Moore asked for more time to review the plan, and this week she and new member Brian King joined Chairman Robby Kirkland and members Phil Porter and Vandy Kemp in approving the plan. King, Porter and Goins had joined Lindsey in voting against the proposal three months ago.
As in previous meetings, the board heard public comment opposing the proposal before the vote Thursday.
PR mistake
Beth Myers-Rees said the purpose of public relations is to psychologically manipulate the population, and BCS does not need that. “It is possible to get a very good education in this county,” she said.
John T. Ross, who followed her, pointed to higher test scores in Maryville and Alcoa City Schools. “Improve the quality of education, improve those test scores, and you don’t need PR,” he said.
Before the vote Kemp said, “We made a terrible public relations error when we ever called this public relations.”
Instead, she said, “This is a proposal for us to get help on communications. Clearly we have a problem with how we communicate with people.” She pointed to an example moments earlier when James Hammontree told the board he couldn’t access details about the agenda that are posted on the Blount County Schools website.
A letter from CEO Heather Ripley accompanying her firm’s proposal said the company would provide, “A marketing and public relations plan that will rebrand BCS to the community, provide press releases and regular articles to the local media outlets, train stakeholders in effective written and verbal communication when discussing BCS, and will assist administrative and educator efforts to communicate with parents and the community.”
The district is not trying to hide anything, Moore said. “We do need help being able to tell our story in the county.”
The BCS request for proposals called for the contract to have an annual renew option for up to four years, but the school board would have to approve funding in future budgets.
Later meetings
Before adjourning the board informally agreed to change its monthly meeting time from 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and stream the sessions online, as it had done earlier in the pandemic.
Myers-Rees raised the starting time issue during the public comment period at the end of the meeting for topics not on the agenda, noting the difficulty for working parents to attend at 5 p.m. “Parents need to be here,” Stanley Young agreed in his comments.
More than 125 people also have signed an online petition asking for the Blount school board meetings to start at 6:30 p.m.
BCS Director David Murrell said that since he has worked in the Central Office meetings have been as late as 6:30 and 7 p.m. “We did not see much difference in the attendance,” he said, noting it has been 5 p.m. for more than a decade.
While earlier meetings may be easier for school employees to attend, he said, “We serve at the pleasure of the board.”
Hammontree also had pointed to a notice on public review of math textbooks that said the materials will be available during regular business hours at the Central Office, without saying what those hours are. He asked for materials to be made available at the public library to provide convenient hours.
Murrelll said the hours for the math textbook review at the Central Office are 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Feb. 6-17.
