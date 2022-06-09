The Blount County Board of Education on Thursday, June 9, placed responsibility for having a planetarium on the community instead of Blount County Schools.
In a unanimous voice and without discussion the school board voted to dispose of the Heritage High School Planetarium equipment, offering it to the Blount County Commission. If the commission doesn’t remove the projector, computers and seats from the campus within a year, the school district plans to sell them through an online auction.
At the end of the meeting board member Vandy Kemp said she wanted to go on the record saying, “Blount County needs and can and should be able to support a public planetarium” that would serve not only K-12 students but Maryville College, Pellissippi State Community College and tourists.
With the number of people who have contacted her to say the planetarium is important, Kemp said, “I’m convinced there’s the will to do it.”
“I want to challenge all of you all to take the next step,” she said. “Let’s build a real planetarium that’s not in the middle of a school plant. Let’s do it well. Let’s get funders out there to support us. We’ve got the corporations, we’ve got the government to afford to be able to do this, and we clearly have interest in it.”
“So let’s not let this be the end of a planetarium in Blount County. Let’s go do one better and more ideally located,” Kemp said.
Board member Debbie Sudhoff agreed and encouraged people to visit Bays Mountain Planetarium in Kingsport for an idea of what Blount County could have as a resource for the community and tourist attraction.
Forrest Erickson has long lobbied BCS to revive the planetarium, which hasn’t operated in the past 12 years. During the public comment period before the vote, he asked the board members to discuss whether they had visited the planetarium recently and could summarize its condition.
Brett Dotson also spoke, urging the board to find a way to keep the planetarium. Dotson recalled visiting it as a student and said the planetarium was designed as a “world class facility” when the school opened in 1977 to give students and residents “a chance to achieve great things.”
The BCS Facilities Committee recommended disposing of the planetarium “due to lack of operating funds, no willing instructor and no high school requirement for an astronomy curriculum,” according to the school board agenda.
Immediately after the meeting Erickson headed to the parking lot to set up his Dobsonian telescope. Asked about his next steps he noted that starting a new planetarium would take more effort than restarting one. “Right now I want to show people the moon,” he said.
Noting his disappointment, Erickson said, “I notice that they’re willing to spend money on extracurricular athletics that they don’t spend on extracurricular academics.”
Weather permitting, he said, he’ll also have his telescope set up again outside the Blount County Public Library on Saturday.
Britt’s farewell
Director Rob Britt, who is retiring at the end of the month, took the opportunity at Thursday meeting to thank BCS employees, the board, school resource officers from the Blount County Sheriff’s Office, students, parents, elected officials and community partners for their support.
He urged the students to “keep challenging yourselves to learn and grow and pursue excellence in your own lives.”
“It is with a full heart that I thank the Blount County Schools and the Blount County community,” Britt said. “You certainly have been very good to this one individual, and I believe to many others.”
The school board and audience gave him a standing ovation.
Britt then invited incoming Director David Murrell to take his seat alongside board Chairman Robby Kirkland. “Board members, you have chosen an outstanding school leader, but an even better human being to guide and lead this school system as your next director of schools,” Britt told them.
Later in the meeting Murrell said that becoming director is “the honor of my lifetime.”
He acknowledged as his mentors Britt and his predecessor, Superintendent Alvin Hord, who first brought Murrell to work in the BCS Central Office in 2007. “There’s no two people I’d rather follow,” Murrell said, calling them “men of integrity.”
On behalf of the Blount County Education Association, President Rebecca Dickenson presented Britt with a copy of the book “Because,” by Mo Willems, which tells a story of all that led to a young woman writing a symphony. Britt began his BCS career in 1986 as the choral music teacher at William Blount High School.
“Just like the girl in this book was inspired because of someone’s previous work, your work has inspired countless students and staff at Blount County Schools, and because of you this has been an excellent place to learn and to teach,” Dickenson told him.
