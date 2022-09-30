The Blount County Board of Education has delayed until November a decision on hiring a public relations firm for rebranding and communications.
The 2022-23 Blount County Schools budget includes $65,000 for the work, but school board member Erica Moore said Thursday, Sept. 29, that she wants more time to review the proposal. She and two other members just took office in September. Because schools are on fall break next week, the board held its October meeting early.
The district’s request for proposals said it wants help in areas such as rebranding the district in the community, designing a new logo, introducing the new director of schools, creating monthly community newsletters and training groups in verbal and written communication.
Ripley proposal
“We want to showcase the great things going on in our district,” Amanda Vance, BCS supervisor of elementary instruction and district communications, told the board in presenting the proposal to contract with Maryville-based Ripley PR.
Vance said owner Heather Ripley is a graduate of William Blount High School and has a “vested interested in Blount County Schools.”
Board member Vandy Kemp said the proposal is designed to improve communications with families and other members of the public. Kemp said she is troubled that some people think the board is trying to operate in secret. “This is a public school. You are the public. We have to connect with you, and we need help doing that,” she said.
BCS proud
She also wants to improve the image of BCS in the community.
“I know that real estate agents in this county tell newcomers, don’t go to Blount County Schools, go to Maryville, go to Alcoa. That is wrongheaded,” said Kemp, a former BCS principal. “I will put this school district up against any school system with our similar demographic in our community.”
“I want our teachers to be proud to work here. I want our students to feel pride in working here,” Kemp said. “More than anything, I want you to have confidence in us that we’re doing a good job.”
Moore questioned how much the contract could cost because the proposal mentions a range of hours each month. Vance explained that the district could not spend more than the $65,000 already in the budget without school board approval. The RFP calls for the contract to have an annual renewal option for up to four years.
Moore also said she wants to ensure there are measurable goals for the work. Vance said the RFP contains some targets, such as increasing website traffic, and those would be further defined after initial meetings.
“If we want to grow communications, we’re going to have to reach out to someone who does that professionally,” said Vance. She noted that some district have entire teams focused only on communications, and at the beginning of the budgeting process for this school year she requested $100,000 for this proposal after checking prices with different agencies.
“This is a whole lot cheaper than hiring a public relations person,” Kemp said.
In casting the only “No” vote on Moore’s motion to postpone action for a month, Kemp said, “We’ve worked on this for a year.”
At the end of the meeting Moore asked her fellow board members to move their meeting from 5 p.m. to at least 5:30 p.m. to make it easier for working parents to attend, and they agreed. Chairman Robby Kirkland said at one time the meetings started at 7 p.m., but that was hard on school employees and families.
