This school year, the Boy & Girls Club has two locations in Blount County, the main location on South Washington Street in Maryville and a new satellite club at Eagleton College and Career Academy.
Previously only a couple of kids from Eagleton Middle School would attend the main club, but this year the school began its transition to serve grades 6-12, becoming ECCA, and the after-school club opened in August.
With competition from sports, the ECCA Boys & Girls Club has only about a dozen students now. “We’d like to have between 40 and 50,” Director Jeff Money said. At that size the club could provide a bus ride home.
The main club at the former Fort Craig school serves about 90 students who come from all Maryville and Alcoa schools as well as Blount County’s Mary Blount, Rockford and Eagleton Elementary plus Union Grove Middle School.
EMS had an after-school program called Crown Academy in the 2019-20 school year, but that was funded through a state grant that ended.
Because ECCA serves grades six through nine, the students can attend the Boys & Girls Club for free. The club is free for grades 6-12, other than the annual registration fee of $25.
For younger students, the cost is $25 a week when school is in session and $50 during breaks. United Way of Blount County, grants, donations and special events provide the rest of the funding for the Boys & Girls Club.
The ECCA club has two staff members, teacher Jonathan Kovey and Bridgette Gaddis. Kovey was a volunteer at Crown Academy before becoming a teacher at Eagleton. With additional students, Money said they may be able to add Maryville College Bonner Scholars to help, as they do at the main club.
When students arrive, they have a snack before starting homework. After 45 minutes to an hour they move on to activities such as playing outside or in the gym, or using a staff lounge at the school, which includes a treadmill, ping pong table, foosball table and more.
They also can take part in other activities on the campus, from walking to the gym to watching a basketball game to attending a YOKE Youth Ministries group or a Wednesday robotics club with about 20 students that Kovey leads.
A couple of the students he already has in class, and knowing the other teachers also helps him stay on top of the club members’ academic progress. Mondays they always check on students’ grades.
“These are my kind of kids,” Kovey said, and he sees his role as not only a teacher but a big brother or cheerleader.
Before teaching full time, Kovey was a ranger in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park for about five years. “These kids need me more than the trees,” he said. “There’s no place else I’d rather be.”
After school on Monday, Nov. 22, eighth grader Ryley Palone was working on a school project, creating a giant poster that will help celebrate random acts of kindness at the school.
Sixth grader Hannah Downey, who was finishing homework nearby, said she likes to use the treadmill.
On the classroom whiteboard, seventh grader Raegan Slusher was practicing cursive writing, a skill she hopes to use working on the school’s yearbook.
Meanwhile in the next room, other students were honing their ping pong skills. When the club opened in August, some didn’t even know how to hold a paddle, but Kovey said now they are challenging him to play better.
Learn more about the Blount County Boys and Girls Club or donate online at bgctnv.org/blount-coun ty/.
