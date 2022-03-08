Even as the Blount County Budget Committee voted to add $111,400 to the Highway Department budget on Tuesday, county officials recognized that world affairs may impact costs at home.
The request Highway Superintendent Jeff Headrick prepared March 1 for the Blount County Commission includes $44,000 for rising diesel and gasoline costs.
That was before President Joe Biden announced a ban on Russian oil imports Tuesday in response to the invasion of Ukraine, saying, “Defending freedom is going to cost.”
Budget Committee member Sharon Hannum asked Headrick at the 5 p.m. meeting, “Are you sure that’s going to be enough for the rest of the (fiscal) year, given the news we’ve heard today?”
Headrick explained that he had prepared the request based on estimating costs of diesel at about $5 a gallon and gasoline at $4. With the new development he told the committee he knew he didn’t have a good answer for whether the amount would be enough.
Oil price impact
Fuel for paving and mowing isn’t the only cost tied to the price of oil. Headrick noted after the meeting that oil also is in the material used for paving and the HDPE (high density polyethylene) pipe often used for drainage.
Other county budgets that could feel the hit of higher fuel prices include the Blount County Sheriff’s Office, Blount County Schools, and the volunteer fire departments and rescue squads to whom the county contributes, according to Randy Vineyard, director of accounts and budgets.
Blount County now has 1,440 roads covering 822.8 miles, according to an official list the commission is expected to classify this month, as required by state law. The county added 12 roads totaling 2.6 miles to its official list in 2021.
The additional $111,400 for the Highway Department budget is coming from sales and gas tax revenues coming in higher than budgeted, and $40,000 will go for the increased cost of the trustee’s commission on those collections.
In other action the Budget Committee approved spending $24,999 for Fitch and Associates to help the county with transition to a new emergency services contract, including implementing software.
The Blount County Commission voted during its Tuesday workshop that followed the budget committee, to forward those items to the full commission agenda for March 22.
Subdivision update
The commissioners also voted to add to the March 22 agenda a report from the Ad Hoc Committee to Study the Zoning and Subdivision Regulations.
In making the motion to add that item to the agenda, Commissioner Mike Akard noted that when the commission passed the resolution in September 2021 asking the Planning Commission to create that committee, it called for the committee to be formed in 30 days and make recommendations within 90 days.
