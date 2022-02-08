The Blount County Commission has agreed to consider the mayor’s reappointments to the Budget Committee next week individually.
In January, with four commissioners absent, a single motion to reappoint for one-year terms Sharon Hannum and Commissioners Jared Anderson, Mike Caylor and Tom Stinnett fell short of the required 11 votes by two.
After lengthy procedural discussions during their workshop held on Tuesday, Feb. 8, the commissioners overwhelmingly voted in favor of forwarding each individual nomination for action at the commission’s regular meeting slated for next week.
A motion by Commissioner Dodd Crowe to combine the vote on the nominees fell short, with an 8-11 vote. Crowe said he respects the committee members but feels the county isn’t represented proportionately by the current nominees.
No one criticized a single action by the Budget Committee members.
Commissioner Mike Akard noted that the committee only makes recommendations on which the commission votes.
“This 21-member board represents everybody in the Blount County area,” Akard said. “If any of us disagrees with a vote on the Budget Committee, it is up to us to offer an amendment or a resolution.”
“We have the ultimate power.”
Noting he had voted against Hannum being on the committee during his first term as a commissioner, Akard said, “I made a serious mistake, and I stand in favor of her at this time.”
Jackie Hill said she did not become a commissioner from the city of Alcoa although that’s where she lives. She became a commissioner for Blount County. “Everybody lives in the county of Blount County,” she said.
Hill said she attends every Budget Committee meeting and told the members, “You’re doing a great job.”
“If you’re doing great work, why break up the team,” Hill said. “This county is in a better financial position than it’s ever been before.”
Caylor, who lives in and works for the city of Maryville, said he would challenge anyone to show that in any vote he favored the city over the county as a whole.
“I stand by my record, and tonight when I lay my head down I’m going to sleep good,” Caylor said.
Crowe and Commissioners Brad Bowers and Steve Mikels said before the individual votes that they respect the nominees presented.
Mikels said after the commission signaled that it would like to see a change with the vote last month, Mayor Ed Mitchell resubmitting the same names was “an obvious display of power.”
Before the votes Commissioner Ron French reminded everyone they were voting only on whether to forward the nominations to next week’s meeting.
The commissioners voted 16-3 to forward Hannum’s nomination, with Bowers, Crowe and Commissioner Dawn Reagan voting no.
The other three votes were the same except the commissioners who were nominated abstained from voting on their own nominations.
In other action Tuesday the commissioners voted without discussion to forward to next week’s meeting a proposal to spend $20.1 million of American Rescue Plan funding on water and wastewater projects across the county.
Commissioner Nick Bright was the lone no vote, with Commissioners Jeff Jopling and Brian Robbins absent.
Bright said after the meeting he would vote in favor of just the water projects, but “where that sewer goes is where the development’s going to go.”
