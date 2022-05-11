The Blount County Budget Committee took a unanimous vote on Tuesday in favor of a resolution keeping the property tax rate at $2.47 per $100 of assessed value.
During a workshop meeting held later the same day, the Blount County Commission also voted to approve the resolution.
Their approval moves the resolution to a full commission meeting set for June 16.
During the budget committee meeting, Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell said that the 2.47% rate, which has remained stable since 2015, constitutes a point of pride for the area.
“Even though I think we’ve felt the pain that everyone else has, with inflation, increased costs, employment retention, jobs that were left over from the pandemic — all of our county services have been impacted — despite these challenges, I’m proud of our elected officials and our department heads for their continued conservative approach to our budget needs,” Mitchell commented.
Yet, if the property tax rate exceeds the certified tax rate, a stable 2.47% could constitute an increase in money collected over previous years.
The committee also voted to send the county’s 2022-2023 $250,872,142 budget proposal to the commission for consideration in June.
The proposal contains provisions for $67,776,005 in spending from the county general fund.
On the requested appropriations for the 2022-2023 fiscal year, county financial services director Brian Baldwin told members of the committee, “In every fund that’s in your packet for your consideration, all of these are balanced budgets or have a budget surplus in them. Nothing is submitted at a deficit.”
“This appropriation resolution is focusing on our employees and their futures and our ability as Blount County government to retain well-qualified talent for our general county employees and sheriff’s office,” Mitchell said, discussing proposed pay changes for county employees. “If we’re going to continue to live in a safe community, then we have to address the employees who are responsible for ensuring that happens.”
The appropriation resolution also passed unanimously.
“What this presentation is, is a balanced budget for Blount County,” Mitchell commented.
In other business, the committee also voted in favor of budget increases totaling $1,226,651.84 for the county highway department; $152,500 for improvements to educational buildings and $1,429,411.49 to address learning loss; and $6,685 for veterans’ service, among other items.
