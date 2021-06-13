Local businesses are seeing a boom as new cases of COVID-19 continue to decline, officials said.
According to the Tennessee Department of Health, there have been 13 positive cases of coronavirus in Blount County in the past week. That's down from 15 the week before, and 17 the week before that. Officials with Blount Memorial Hospital also say that hospitalizations due to COVID-19 remain low, with only three new ones reported in the past week.
With numbers on the decline, restrictions lifted and nearly 50,000 Blount County residents now fully vaccinated, many people once again are venturing out to their favorite local hot spots.
Jeff Muir, director of communications for Blount Partnership, said most businesses have "come back strong" since Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee released the Tennessee Pledge — the plan developed to help businesses navigate the risks of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It's clear people are excited to get back out to restaurants and other places," Muir said. "The hospitality industry is really seeing a lot of business right now."
Still, many places are facing a new challenge in the wake of the pandemic. Several businesses are reporting a shortage of available workers. The lack of employees have forced many places to cut hours of operation and, in some cases, even close on regular business days.
"Many employees that were working in the service and hospitality industry before the pandemic have left for other jobs," Muir said. "Some have left for higher-paying jobs at call centers, some have even taken their stimulus checks and invested in their own businesses. That's created this strange situation where you now have people who went from being an employee, to an employer, and are now looking for employees of their own."
Muir said some major restaurant chains are attempting to lure workers back into the fold by raising wages. Though Muir admits this tactic has not fully trickled down to smaller, independent restaurants, he said it's likely they also may be forced to offer higher wages and more competitive benefits in the near future.
