Shoppers this weekend are expected to flood businesses across the state when Tennessee’s annual sales tax holiday gets underway.
Beginning July 30, clothes, school supplies and computers will be tax exempt through the weekend. Food, food ingredients and prepared food will be tax exempt through Thursday, Aug. 5.
Ahead of the tax-free holiday, businesses across Blount County are preparing for an influx of customers.
Alycia Knass, a manager at the Belk location in Foothills Mall, said the store is “beefing up the staff” for the coming weekend.
“We see a lot of traffic,” Knass said, “especially with everyone getting ready to go back to school. We see a lot of families and a lot of people shopping for dorms.”
Economic experts agree that the holiday is a crucial time of year for businesses throughout the state. Major retailers look for a sales boost from the customers drawn by the bargain. But the weekend is even more vital for small, local businesses.
“It’s usually a great weekend for us,” said Grace Galyon, manager of Boutique on Broadway, a small shop in Maryville that specializes in women’s clothing.
“We tend to see a lot of back-to-school shopping, a lot of people coming in getting ready for the new school year,” Galyon said.
Experts said this year’s sales tax holiday is especially important for small businesses following the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a July 26 press release, Jim Brown, the state director of the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB), said even though the economy has bounced back, small businesses are still feeling the effects of the pandemic.
“Tennessee’s economy is stronger than it was a year ago, but it may be months before small, independent businesses get back to where they were before the pandemic,” Brown said.
Galyon said Boutique on Broadway was forced to close for a while when the pandemic hit, but the business was able to pull through those difficult days by selling their apparel online and relying on a loyal customer base.
“We had to shut down for a time, but our customers really helped us through and continued to support us,” Galyon said.
The Boutique on Broadway and many other small businesses in the area will be relying on those loyal customers to buy local this weekend, rather than make the short trip to Knoxville to hit major retailers, business owners said.
“It does present a challenge,” Galyon said about being so close to Knoxville’s hub of major retailers and department stores.
In the NFIB press release, Brown stressed the importance of small businesses to the local economy, adding the sales tax holiday is a great time to back those locally owned spots.
“Small businesses do a lot to help their communities,” Brown said. “This is a good opportunity for people to support small businesses.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.