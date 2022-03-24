“I don’t want to rule like a dictator,” Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell said. He was speaking to members of the Blount County Chamber of Commerce at a candidate forum hosted by the chamber.
He wanted, he said, to move forward.
Moving forward was a common theme among participants at the forum. Held on Thursday, March 23, it gave members of the chamber the opportunity to ask questions of current candidates for county office.
Three of the four candidates present are incumbent officeholders: Ed Mitchell, Blount County Assessor of Property Todd Orr and Phyllis Crisp, the current register of deeds for the county. The fourth candidate, Elizabeth Myers-Rees, is contesting the race for register of deeds.
Jim Hammontree, running against Mitchell for the county mayor position, and Allen Latham, opposing Orr for assessor or property, were both absent.
Dave Bennett, the forum’s moderator, opened the event by reminding participants where they were. “This isn’t Washington, D.C.; we don’t act like that. We’ve got wonderful people here that are here representing our community, and so it will be cordial and adult, I’m sure.”
With that, the candidates introduced themselves.
Mitchell spoke first, detailing his background and continued interest in the position of county mayor. He described thirty years in public safety, a long family history in Blount County and a personal focus on service as the primary forces motivating him to run again. “It’s not just a job,” he told the audience.
Phyllis Crisp followed Mitchell. Elected to her current role in 2010, she echoed Mitchells’ comments on service. “It’s a passion that I have for what I do — it’s a passion for the people and the people’s property that I oversee,” that drives her, she said.
With 23 years spent at the office of the register of deeds, she commented that “customer service, taking care of people” is a quality she’s found essential throughout her career.
Myers-Rees, who moved to Blount County in 2000, emphasized her desire to give back to the county by using her years of business experience to serve as register of deeds. Orr referenced his decades working with property assessments as his qualifications for his office.
Introductions made, candidates had about three minutes to answer each question asked of them. Those questions ranged from growth and development to tax rates to social media attacks.
Great growth?
The first question, distributed ahead of the forum, was directed at Mitchell: “what are the most important challenges facing our county, and how do you propose to address them?”
“Most people would think that the number one challenge is our growth. But yet if you look at the Census, we only showed a 1% growth, which is a healthy growth. But that 1% growth has really shown up,” he said. “It has created some housing issues. I mean, the property values have gone up. But that’s the way it is. Things ebb and flow, but that’s the way it is.”
“The government can’t regulate what these builders are selling these houses for … As far as the growth, if you look at our Census once again, it’s manageable. It’s where it needs to be for a stable and healthy economy.”
In response to a later question from The Daily Times about whether he supported limits on growth, including setting a maximum on lots per acre, Mitchell said, “I don’t like clusters. I don’t like high density; there’s places for it in the cities and places designated for it, but I don’t like seeing it out where we’ve got rivers and the mountains.
“We can control the zoning and development regs, but we can’t stop — government’s not gonna put their foot down and say ‘No, we’re not gonna allow you to sell that farm. We’re not gonna allow you to build houses there.’ It goes totally against the Constitution.”
Mitchell was also asked how he intended to foster business success. He responded by talking about the benefits of inviting companies like Amazon and Smith & Wesson into the county. “How can we say ‘we don’t want industry, and we don’t want jobs, but we still want our young people to stay here’? … It’s not sustainable. If you’re gonna keep the health of your community, you have to be bringing these jobs in.”
Attacks and county tax
An audience member also addressed the candidates with questions about issues including county tax rates, asking if the statement “keeping the (property) tax rate the same in a reappraisal year is, in fact, creating a tax increase,” was correct.
It is, Orr said, if “if the tax rate is not the certified tax rate.”
Mitchell was then asked if he would guarantee a certified tax rate equal to the property tax rate. “Do I think we stay where we’re at? No. How far down do we go, all the way to the certified rate? Once again, that is the (Blount County) Commission’s decision.”
Questions about campaign conduct came up as well. Myers-Rees was asked if she stood behind what an audience member characterized as a “hit piece” on Phyllis Crisp and her family, including her husband, Maryville Police and Fire Department Chief Tony Crisp
“I don’t necessarily condone any kind of political, or what is considered or viewed as political backstabbing,” she said. “It’s not anything that I initiated or would have put out myself.”
The last day to register to vote in county elections is April 4.
