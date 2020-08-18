Cars decked with streamers, signs and banners moved through the streets of downtown Maryville on Tuesday evening as part of Blount County’s centennial celebration of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, which granted women the right to vote.
More than 70 cars participated in the parade organized by the League of Women Voters of Blount County and Maryville’s chapter of the American Association of University Women.
Drivers met at High Praises Church, 1615 E. Broadway Ave., and proceeded through downtown with a Maryville Police escort.
Cars were clad with purple and gold, the colors of the original suffrage movement, which reached its pinnacle of success on Aug. 18, 1920, when the the Tennessee General Assembly ratified the 19th Amendment and became the 36th and deciding state to do so.
People from Broadway businesses walked outside and waved as the parade passed by, ultimately ending at New Providence Presbyterian Church, 703 W. Broadway Ave.
Jennifer Spirko, AAUW Maryville president, called the event a success.
“I had brought all these streamers and stuff to decorate their cars and almost nobody needed them because they’d brought their own,” Spirko said. “Everyone was just in such high spirits. It really had a celebratory aspect to it.”
The parade served as the caboose to a day full of celebrations.
Earlier in the day, the Blount Partnership hosted a reception upon the completion of a 100-foot-long and 35-foot high “Walls for Women” mural on the side of Bike N’ Tri, 601 E. Broadway Ave.
The mural, painted by Miami artist Nicole Salgar, commemorates the passage of the 19th Amendment with a woman, a lock and key, and a backdrop of the Smoky Mountains.
“As far as this mural, you take away from it what you want,” Blount Partnership Communications Director Jeff Muir said. “It’s very beautiful artwork and we’re happy to have it here in downtown Maryville.”
The mural is one of several that has gone up as part of the the Walls for Women project, organized by Do More Art, a nonprofit that works with small towns in Tennessee to create arts projects to put them on the map.
In addition to the wall and the mural, Maryville Mayor Tom Taylor presented the LWVBC a proclamation that “encourages the public to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the passage and ratification of the 19th Amendment,” the proclamation stated.
“(Suffrage) was more politically charged than almost any issue we have now, and it was evenly divided,” said Taylor, whose grandmother was a suffragette. “I’m proud that we can be a part of the celebration and that people in our town really hold us to recognize events like this.”
The city also has put up on poles women’s suffrage flags, which will remain on display throughout Maryville until Christmas.
“This was incredibly important because Tennessee was the landmark state, the one that kicked it over to make it possible,” Taylor said. “And Maryville has always been very progressive … and so I think it’s very important to everyone in the community that we do recognize landmark decisions like this.”
