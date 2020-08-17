Though the COVID-19 pandemic has made planning festivals especially difficult, Blount County voting rights activists are determined to celebrate the centennial of women gaining the right to vote.
“It’s a pretty significant milestone,” city of Maryville spokeswoman Jane Groff said. “We just felt like this was a really important milestone for commemorating an important part of Tennessee history as well as American history.”
Maryville Mayor Tom Taylor is presenting a proclamation to the League of Women Voters of Blount County today, Tuesday, Aug. 18, exactly 100 years to the day that Tennessee became the 36th and deciding state to ratify the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
“We wanted to have it on the actual day,” Groff said. “Normally we’ll present these at our City Council meetings on the first Tuesday of the month. This one, since there are some other things going on the same day, we wanted to allow them an opportunity to present that to kind of kick it off.”
The proclamation will be presented at 11:30 a.m. in front of the Maryville Municipal Building, 400 W. Broadway Ave.
The city also has put up women’s suffrage pole flags, which will serve as the backdrop for another 19th Amendment centennial celebration: a car parade through downtown Maryville.
LWVBC and the Maryville branch of the American Association of University Women worked to put together what AAUW spokeswoman Jennifer Spirko calls a “reverse parade.”
“The impulse to have some sort of celebration and these pole flags both sparked an idea for having a parade down Broadway. We can’t gather. It’s not safe to have crowds of people on the sidewalk,” Spirko said. “This way we’ll be able to proceed down Broadway right where those flags are, right through the heart of town, and honor suffrage, but we’ll all be in our own cars, and it’ll all be safe.”
Rather than standing on sidewalks and waiting for candy and waves, people are encouraged to decorate their cars with purple and gold, the original colors of the suffrage movement, and meet at 5:45 p.m. today at High Praises Church, 1615 E. Broadway Ave.
Starting at 6 p.m., the parade will move down Broadway with Maryville Police providing escort. It will end at New Providence Presbyterian Church, 703 W. Broadway Ave.
The AAUW and LWVBC decided to host a parade two months ago, after nearly all of their other options had been ruled out because of COVID-19.
“We had all kinds of great ideas last year about dinners and plays and performances and open mics and stuff, and we were feeling pretty discouraged,” LWVBC Vice President Vandy Kemp said. “And all I could think of were these young families who had birthday drive-bys back in the spring for their kids.”
The idea took off, and now the groups are expecting a long procession. Kemp said she received calls all day Monday about people interested in participating.
“When we were first talking about it, we thought we’d be so excited if we have 20 to 30 cars,” Spirko said. “We’re going to be delighted regardless.”
Just before the parade, the Blount Partnership will host a reception from 4-6 p.m. to recognize the completion of the Walls for Women mural on the side of Bike N’ Tri, 601 E. Broadway Ave.
The 100-foot-long and 35-foot high mural, painted by Miami artist Nicole Salgar, commemorates the passage of the 19th Amendment with a woman, a lock and key, and a backdrop of the Smoky Mountains.
“The woman in the mural portrays a gatekeeper to other dimensions or realities. Her existence is one which flows through time without boundaries,” a Blount Partnership press release stated. “The lock and key connect to gateways, or portals into the unknown, and they can also be interpreted as a way to unlock the hidden self.”
The mural is part of the Walls for Women project, the brainchild of Tennessee native Kristin Luna, who started Do More Art, a nonprofit that works with small towns in Tennessee to create arts projects to put them on the map.
Luna enlisted the help of 10 female muralists from around the country to paint murals for Walls for Women in Tennessee. The Blount Partnership helped pay the expenses for Salgar to come to Maryville.
Each of these events is important because they acknowledge the plight of women as they fought for the right to vote, Spirko said.
“This was not just handed to us. This right was fought for,” she said. “It’s a right that we do take for granted and that we shouldn’t, and I think that having a celebration like this, we can remind ourselves of the value and the history of struggle, the history of idealism. And maybe that’ll help us get over our ideals and cynicism and really use that right to make the world better.”
