Blount County churches are responding to COVID-19 by sanitizing frequently, moving sermons online and in some cases canceling services altogether.
Sevier Heights Baptist Church, Smoky Mountain Presbyterian Church and Foothills Unitarian Universalist Fellowship moved their Sunday services to online platforms after citing concerns over the spread of the coronavirus, which was declared a national emergency by President Donald Trump on Friday.
“This has been a difficult decision,” a Sevier Heights press release stated. “But we believe it’s a responsible decision.”
The services will be accessible through the church’s websites and Facebook pages.
Other churches in the area still are meeting but are taking precautionary measures to protect the public from the spread of the virus.
Ronnie Hepperly, senior pastor of the RIO Network of Churches, said RIO, which has two Maryville locations, will be sanitized between each Sunday service. Hepperly also said international mission trips will be reevaluated.
“We’re just trying to be real balanced,” Hepperly said. “We’re cautioning our people against sneezing and coughing and shaking hands. Anything that would make things worse if (the virus) were to come here.”
Bishop Richard F. Stika of the Catholic Diocese of Knoxville — to which Our Lady of Fatima in Alcoa belongs — issued a decree Friday detailing appropriate practices for celebrating Mass.
The decree states no physical contact should be made during the Mass and Holy Communion should be received only by hand. Distribution of the blood of Christ has been suspended altogether.
Stika also said in the decree that any person feeling sick is exempt from attending Mass.
The Roman Catholic Church currently is celebrating the liturgical season of Lent — meaning additional events such as Stations of the Cross and Friday fish fries are common at Catholic parishes. These events, the diocese’s Director of Communications Jim Wogan said, will be left up to the individual parishes.
“Bishop Stika was adamant about not canceling public masses,” Wogan said. “But he wanted to give the parishes some discretion.”
St. Paul A.M.E. Zion Church pastor the Rev. Willa Estell also is determined to keep services running.
“I think it’s important to have (service) especially in this time when people are anxious. I think it’s important to come together,” Estell said. “We’re going to refrain from hugging and shaking hands. We’re going to greet each other with a holy smile.”
St. Paul’s services also will be live streamed on YouTube.
Maryville First Baptist Church, Alcoa First Baptist Church and Foothills Church also will meet for services Sunday. Foothills confirmed, however, that no offering basket would be passed around.
As of Friday evening, the only places of worship that had totally canceled services were the county’s United Methodist churches.
UMC parishes in East Tennessee are included in the UMC Holston Conference, led by Bishop Mary Virginia Taylor.
Taylor issued a mandate Friday that all UMC parishes in the Holston Conference would suspend services for at least two weeks.
“Social distancing prevents the spread of this deadly virus,” Taylor said in a statement. “Because we don’t gather in the building does not mean that the body of Christ is not still active and doing God’s work.”
