Weeks after Blount Memorial Hospital sued Blount County, asking for a restraining order to prevent recent county commission decisions from taking effect, attorneys for the county alleged in an official response that former hospital CEO Don Heinemann was forced from his position last June.
In return for his resignation, the county claims, BMH offered Heinemann $1.2 million in severance pay, in a year when BMH’s cumulative operating losses totaled $39.9 million.
Filed Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 3, in Blount County Chancery Court, the county’s response to the hospital lawsuit states that BMH denied the county a copy of Heinemann’s severance package but allowed the mayor’s office to view documents showing that the board agreed to pay him $1.2 million to leave the CEO position.
“While the hospital has publicly taken the position that Mr. Heinemann voluntarily retired, it has become obvious that Mr. Heinemann was forced out by the BMH, Inc. board ...,” the response reads.
Public communications from the hospital at the time stated that Heinemann’s exit from the role was voluntary. A BMH press release published amid the leadership change indicated that Heinemann was to have acted as a consultant in the leadership transition process until Aug. 1, 2022.
The county’s response additionally claims that Heinemann’s ouster came after he had been unofficially replaced in the role by Harold Naramore, then BMH’s chief medical and legal officer. The response adds that in June 2022, Naramore’s salary contract “also contained a significant bonus if the hospital was subject to a change of control.”
In a unanimous vote, the hospital board chose Naramore to succeed Heinemann as CEO June 9, in a meeting the county contends violated hospital bylaws and state open meetings law.
The shift in hospital administration triggered a rapid request for clarity from the governments of Blount County, Maryville and Alcoa. The mayors of the three governments wrote a letter to the hospital board four days after Naramore’s initial appointment, stating that they believed that the CEO selection process violated state law requiring sufficient public notice ahead of such meetings, as well as the procedure outlined in hospital bylaws for selecting a new CEO.
Later in June, the hospital board took another unanimous vote, reaffirming Naramore’s appointment. It failed to assuage officials’ concerns.
The relationship between the hospital and local government remained contentious as Naramore settled into the CEO role. Since June, Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell has demanded the resignation of current hospital board members, a long-range financial plan for the hospital and the dissolution of the committee that selects the nominees meant to fill vacant hospital board positions.
His concerns, which stretch across years, include hospital finances, the BMH board’s transparency and what the county response terms a “retaliatory” culture toward hospital employees.
Per the county response, in 2018 Mitchell and the mayor of Maryville at the time, Tom Taylor, received dozens of complaints of “heavy-handed” and “retaliatory” acts against hospital employees. They met with three BMH board members to discuss those reports.
Following that meeting, the response continues, then-BMH board President Robert Redwine and hospital counsel “objected to this type of meeting and indicated that all complaints regarding management should come to the hospital administration or the hospital board,” and requested the names of those employees who complained.
The response states that Mitchell declined that request.
A November 2022 special called meeting concerning hospital transparency and finances filled the county commission room with members of the public, and ended after commissioners voted to remove the county’s own appointees to the hospital board.
In mid-December, the county also voted to change the hospital charter to allow direct, government appointments of new directors on the hospital board, rather than continue receiving nominations from the nominating committee.
That vote has no force unless the cities of Maryville and Alcoa pass similar resolutions. The hospital and the county commission dispute whether the hospital board’s approval also is required for charter amendments.
BMH leadership has protested the directors’ removal, the charter change and the county’s articulation of the county-hospital relationship as one between a principal and an agent. In its complaint, BMH counsel takes particular issue with Mitchell’s claim that the hospital’s assets belong to the county.
After talks between the county and BMH regarding the hospital’s status stalled, the hospital sued the county on Dec. 21, 2022, alleging in court filings that the county’s recent actions were invalid.
Chancellor Jim Ripley on Wednesday, Jan. 4, postponed ruling on the hospital’s request for a restraining order to prevent the county commission’s actions from taking effect.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.