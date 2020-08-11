The Blount County Clerk's Office announced Monday it will add a second drive-thru lane to its location in front of the Blount County Public Library on Calderwood Street.
Because of COVID-19, the drive-thru option has seen a dramatic increase in use.
Even though people can only get tax renewals and handicap placards at the drive-thru, the second lane will allow the clerk's office to serve more residents and keep traffic from pouring out into the road, the agency said.
The drive-thru is open 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Mondays to Fridays. The clerk's office added in another social media statement Tuesday it also would open a third lane for shared services soon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.