The Blount County Board of Commissioners approved over $3.5 million in funding applications during its July meeting without extended debate, but divided during public comment over the question of rewriting its own rule prohibiting reference to individuals.
Among the 16 resolutions the board adopted under new business were grant applications for the Blount County Sheriff’s Office, electrical grid updates for the county highway department and project reimbursements for the Everett Senior Citizens’ Center.
Only three items under discussion were commented on at length prior to adoption. Those resolutions were whether to re-appropriate local sales tax and highway capital funds to update the highway department operations center's electrical grid and whether to appropriate ARPA funds to contract a federal grants and policy consultant. Commissioner Jared Anderson also moved to merge votes on items concerning public auction of surplus property.
The commission took the vote on ARPA funds before Commissioner Mike Akard called for a motion to reconsider the resolution. Commissioners Jim Hammontree and Joe McCulley were the only ‘no' votes on the resolution, and Akard said he was interested in hearing their reasoning and potentially altering his own decision.
Asked to explain his vote, Hammontree said that he’d declined to support the resolution because “it involves federal funds.”
“A huge percentage of our budget involves federal funds. Our school involves federal funds. I don’t understand why anyone would want the citizens of Blount County to have to face the possibility of a tax increase to fund things that we’re using federal funds for,” Akard said before withdrawing his motion to reconsider.
After voting concluded and Commission Chair Ron French read out announcements for upcoming meetings, several members of the public took the opportunity to address items not on the July agenda with the board. Topics included the Heritage Middle School building, development plans for the county, public education and two county commissioners in specific.
The penultimate speaker, Jay Clark, urged the board to support public educators. He then echoed Elan Young Lloyd’s earlier comments to the board pressing commissioners to adopt a growth plan for the county, but added his own concerns regarding the Pellissippi Parkway expansion. “We not only need a moratorium on cluster developments, and not only do we need to pass some of these resolutions, we also need to tell TDOT that before you go and destroy the rural character of our county, we want this comprehensive land use and transportation plan done," he said.
“I know that this whole process has been railroaded by one particular commissioner. And it’s a shame that it happened that way. I don’t know what his motivations are, but I hope he’ll reconsider what he’s doing to this county and consider our people,” Clark said.
William Goins was the next person to address the board. “I’m here to address the board on accountability. There has been a situation. A commissioner has committed a federal crime. You all know about it, who she is,” he started, seemingly referencing current allegations against Commissioner Jackie Hill, which Hill has denied. At this point, French interjected.
“You cannot bring personality into this,” French told Goins, who attempted to continue speaking. French repeatedly cited Rule 4C of the Blount County Commission, which reads that “members” must “confin(e) such remarks strictly to the question under debate and (avoid) all personalities.”
Commissioner Steve Mikels advocated for challenging the rule, saying that he was unaware which commissioner was being discussed.
“If you don’t have knowledge of this — you don’t read the paper — and you don’t see your emails — my ruling is he’s out of order,” French said.
"The knowledge is there," he added.
Akard then raised a question about why Clark’s earlier remarks did not violate the personality rule. French responded that Clark did not name the commissioner and that the commissioner’s identity was not immediately obvious, in contrast to Goins’ comment.
Commissioner Dawn Reagan allowed that she was not sure which commissioner Clark meant to single out. “I don’t know who Jay Clark was referring to,” she said.
French said that he was also unsure. At this point, Hammontree pointed to himself with both hands, indicating that he felt he was the commissioner in question.
Akard then clarified that he favored retaining the rule on personalities.
The challenge to the rule failed on an 8-10 vote; 11 ‘no’ votes were necessary for a successful challenge. French, Akard, Hill, Reagan, Robbie Bennett, Linda Webb, Staci Crisp-Lawhorn and Joe McCulley voted to uphold the rule. Dodd Crowe and Brad Bowers were the only commissioners absent. All others voted to overturn the rule.
