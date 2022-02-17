The Blount County Commission on Thursday, Feb. 17 approved, 15-4, a plan to spend $20.1 million in federal funding on five water and sewer projects across the county.
The vote came after lengthy discussion about the potential impact on development, with Mayor Tom Bickers of Louisville and Mayor Andy Lawhorn of Friendsville assuring the commissioners that their planning commissions and city councils will manage growth likely to come to those areas with the extension of sewer lines.
Both also emphasized the need for the sewer service to protect water supplies from failing septic systems.
Commissioners Nick Bright, Tom Hood, Jeff Jopling and James Hammontree voted against the resolution, with Commissioners Dawn Reagan and Brian Robbins absent. The four no votes on final approval were joined by Commissioners Brad Bowers, Dodd Crowe, Scott King and Steve Mikels on an earlier vote to postpone action for a month that failed, 8-11.
Jopling said he was in favor of the water projects and wished they could be separated from the sewer. He asked whether the residents of Louisville understand the potential ramifications.
Commissioner Linda Webb, whose District 10 includes Louisville, noted that the sewer line will be along the commercial corridor and the town is in close proximity to the new Amazon and Smith & Wesson facilities, which will increase demand for housing.
“With the right leadership growth can be managed in a positive way,” Webb said. “Growth is inevitable and essential.”
Commissioner Tom Stinnett and Mayor Lawhorn talked about the contamination of wells because of failed septic systems in Friendsville. Lawhorn noted that the water flows into the lake and asked, “Do you want your kids swimming in that?”
While the county has until December 2024 to allocate the funds and December 2026 to spend it, utility representatives warned that any delay will put Blount County behind other local governments that will be spending the federal money from the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act, with limited supplies and rising costs.
Quentin Caldwell, assistant district manager for South Blount Utility District, told the commission delay would be “devastating” to the projects. “As we currently stand we are ahead of everyone in the region,” he said.
During the public comment period at the beginning of the meeting, Kevin McNeill, a candidate for the commission from District 4, urged the commission to find a more equitable use for the funding. Mark Pulliam said it would be reckless to approve the project without more detail on the potential impact, warning of “momentous consequences” and that Louisville could become like Concord or Farragut.
Next month the commission is expected to receive for approval local government agreements between the county and local utilities for the projects.
