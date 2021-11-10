The Blount County Commission has approved $6 million from federal pandemic-relief funds to renovate Eagleton Ball Park.
The project is part of the commission’s plan to use $25.8 million worth of funds given to the county by the federal government in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Of the $25.8 million allocated by American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA), $6 million will be put toward the restoration of the Eagleton Ball Park, according to Blount County Director of Accounts and Budgets Randy Vineyard.
“(From) the guidance we think we’re going to get on the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, we think that this would qualify as a community and economic development project under that statute,” Vineyard said earlier this year.
Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell said the project has been in the works for more than two years. On Oct. 21, the commission voted unanimously to approve the ARPA proposal, clearing the path for work to begin on the project.
“We’re hoping to start construction after the first of the year,” Mitchell told The Daily Times on Tuesday.
Proposed plans shown to the commission back in April include changes to three of the park’s seven fields, the addition of synthetic turf and new fences throughout the complex.
County Commissioner Tom Stinnett, who sponsored the resolution that called for the ball park’s renovation, said the facilities are in need of a facelift.
“Those fields have been there since before I was a young boy. I even remember playing ball there,” Stinnett said. “The fields need some upgrading and this is an opportunity for us to do that not just for the community but for the new school that’s coming out there.”
Mitchell underscored how a renovated facility could help bring a new facet to Blount County tourism.
“That ballpark gives us the opportunity to have a state-of-the-art sports complex that could be attractive for what they call ‘travel teams’ to come in here from, not just all over the state of Tennessee, but all over the Southeast,” Mitchell said.
Mitchell added that early estimates show the ball park could bring in millions of dollars in tourism revenue.
“What travel ball brings is tourism dollars,” Mitchell said. “And we did just a rough estimate — if that was a true sports complex, where they could do multiple games and the weather didn’t have a big factor on it, that could be as much as $11 million or more in tourism money we could bring in to that area.”
According to Mitchell, however, restoring the field is about more than just the money. In addition to generating a prosperous future for Blount County, Mitchell spoke to how an upgraded ball park will breathe new life into an important aspect of the county’s past.
“I’m hoping with getting those fields turfed, getting new fences and all new facilities out there, I’d love to see Little League started back up in the community,” Mitchell said. “It was always important when I was growing up for that community and this area.”
Aside from the $6 million allocated for the Eagleton Ball Park project, the county will put its ARPA funds to use in water- and utility-expansion projects, jail and transition center campus improvements and administrative costs.
