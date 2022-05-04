The Blount County Commission on Monday, May 2, gave the green light for the county to apply for a $2.5 million federal grant to build a greenway section connecting Townsend with the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
During last month’s commission meeting the resolution fell one vote shy of the 11 needed for approval from the 21 members. Four commissioners changed their votes and two who weren’t present for the April 21 meeting also voted in favor, for a 16-0 vote this week at a special called meeting with only this item on the agenda.
Commissioners Jeff Jopling and Mike Akard apologized to their fellow commissioners for not fully reading the materials submitted before the April vote and understanding the project. Commissioners Nick Bright and Steve Mikels also switched their votes.
Commission Chairman Ron French and Commissioner Robbie Bennett were the additional new votes in favor of the grant application.
Jopling explained that he initially thought the proposal was part of a long-discussed extension of the greenway past Heritage High School to connect the system from Maryville to Townsend.
Documents included with the April 21 meeting agenda explain the federal funding, which would require no matching money, would be used “to construct a greenway from the existing side walk in Townsend at the Dogwood Mall to the entrance of the Great Smokey Mountain National Park.”
Highway Superintendent Jeff Headrick had explained at the April 21 meeting that the proposed project would start at the Great Smoky Mountains Heritage Center where the sidewalk stops and continue past Stables Drive and Little Arrow Campground to the national park, and it would get people off a dirt path.
The Federal Lands Access Program grant can be used only to access a national park, according to commissioners.
Akard noted that, “I have been opposed to spending big amounts of money on greenway trails,” but said he spent time in Townsend over the weekend and believes this project has a safety factor.
“I am 100% behind it and believe it is a very important thing to do,” said Akard, who also apologized for having the commission meet at 9 a.m. Monday, May 2. According to the grant worksheet submitted for the April 21 meeting, May 2 was the deadline for submitting the grant application.
