The Blount County Commission on Thursday, Feb. 17, individually approved Mayor Ed Mitchell’s four reappointments to the Budget Committee, after the group failed to garner enough votes last month.
After lengthy discussion the board approved a new one-year term for Sharon Hannum, 14-5, with Commissioners Brad Bowers, Dodd Crowe, Jeff Jopling, Joe McCulley and Steve Mikels voting no. One-year reappointments of Commissioners Jared Anderson, Mike Caylor and Tom Stinnett passed, 11-7, with each abstaining on his own nomination. Commissioners Nick Bright and Tom Hood joined the other five in no votes on those.
Commissioners Dawn Reagan and Brian Robbins were absent Feb. 17 but had voted against the grouped nominations last month. Commissioner James Hammontree voted no last month but in favor of the individual nominees this month.
A vote of 11 was required to pass the nominations, and in January, with four members absent, the vote was 9-7 in favor of the them as a group.
Crowe has spoken over the past several months at commission meetings asking for the committee appointees to better reflect that only 29% of county residents live within its cities.
Last week he left his commission seat to address his fellow commissioners at the beginning of the meeting from the microphone set up for public comment.
While no commissioner has criticized individual members of the Budget Committee, Crowe said when Blount County Schools are funded below the state average but the county lends money to the municipalities, “it appears to be biased.”
“For those of you who question if there’s any difference between residents of this county and cities, you’ve obviously not spent much time in the county schools,” said Crowe, a retired Blount County Schools teacher.
He said the only time he recalls the full commission passing something the Budget Committee didn’t approve was when it put a greater share of property taxes into Fund 177, which funds only capital projects for Blount County Schools without first giving the Maryville and Alcoa school districts each a share.
Crowe also noted that last year the Budget Committee recommended that funding for renovations to Eagleton Middle School come out of split dollars instead of Fund 177, which BCS planned to use, a change the commission upheld.
During discussion of the nominees Bowers said, “We voted a month ago to ask the mayor to change his Budget Committee,” and the mayor didn’t change a single name. “I just think it’s the principal of the thing that we asked for a change and we didn’t get it,” Bowers said in explaining why he would vote no.
Commissioner Mike Akard said the full 21-member commission has the final vote on spending and represents the entire county.
The commission, with a single vote of 18-1, approved Mitchell’s nominations for the Public Building Authority: Don Mull for a one-year term to fill the vacancy created by the death of Bo Henry, and reappointment of Sylvia S. Davis for a five-year term. McCulley voted no.
In other action the board approved:
• Spending nearly $165,000 in federal funding under the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act to scan and index documents in the Register of Deeds Office dating to the early 1800s. Hammontree was the only vote against it.
• Allowing Blount County Schools to spend $795,000 from federal funding in its cafeteria fund to replace food service equipment at several schools, with a unanimous vote.
• Building an industrial access highway to serve a larger manufacturing facility that Axis Fabrication plans to build in Rockford. Axis currently has about a 45,000-square-foot facility in Stock Creek Industrial Park and plans to build a new one nearby. The company, which performs machining and fabrication for companies such as DENSO and BSH LaFollette has about 60 employees and hopes to reach 100 within five years, according to President James Lewis. Commissioners Tom Hood and Mikels were the only no votes.
