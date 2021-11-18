During a meeting primarily concerning budget issues, the Blount County Commission approved a budget increase of more than $261,000 for the Blount County Sheriff’s Office to purchase a new RESCUE supply truck.
The vote followed a lengthy debate at the agenda workshop earlier this month and another round of discussion regarding the vehicle during the commission meeting Thursday night.
During the agenda meeting earlier this month, deputy chief of the Blount County Sheriff’s Jarrod Millsaps explained what the truck would be used for and why it carries such a hefty price tag.
“There are a few things that make this truck unique,” Miillsaps said at the Nov. 9 meeting. “When we’re using this truck it can be used as a supply truck to assist in search warrants, missing persons, to keep medical gear on it, to keep keep explosives and ammo and weaponry on. That’s a few things that make it above and beyond.”
On Thursday, Millsaps added that the truck will be “used a lot more than people realize,” as commissioners debated the merits of the vehicle.
The original resolution called for a budget increase of $248,635.96 to pay for the truck. However, as the discussion around the truck continued Thursday night, commissioner Mike Akard made a motion to amend the resolution to allot $261,511.29 — an increase of nearly $13,000 — to allow the Blount County Sheriff’s Office the option of making the vehicle a diesel truck.
“If my company were buying a truck of this magnitude and planning on using it for two decades, I would be strongly looking at diesel instead of gas because of the longevity of the engine over that 20-year period,” Akard said. “I believe its in the best interest of our taxpayers to have something that’s likely to still be worth using in the time period that we’re getting it for.”
The commission agreed, approving the budget increase for the vehicle in a 17-2 vote, with commissioners Jim Hammontree and Joe McCulley voting in opposition.
“Basically we’re trying to serve the citizens that we’re sworn to protect,” Millsaps told The Daily Times after the meeting. “Where we have certain equipment in different places, this will consolidate that into one vehicle and it will help us respond to certain scenes faster.”
In addition to approving the money for the truck, the commission also tackled a number of other budget issues, including re-appropriating $1 million in funds previously approved for “Project Pearl” — the massive Amazon warehouse planned for Alcoa.
“In January of ‘21, the county commission was presented a resolution to authorize the use of $6 million to go to infrastructure to help bring Project Pearl to the city of Alcoa. We spent 5 of that 6 million by June 30,” Blount County Director of Accounts and Budgets Randy Vineyard explained. “We are now coming back to you and asking you to appropriate the remaining $1 million into this fiscal year so that it can be spent when we request a withdrawal.”
The commission voted 18-1 to approve the resolution, with Hammontree the lone opposing vote.
Commissioners also voted unanimously to approve a budget increase of $302,750 “to appropriate AMR fees collected for disbursement.”
During the agenda workshop earlier this month, commission chairman Ron French explained that the fees were accrued due to delayed ambulance responses.
“These fines are paid by AMR for late responses, whether their two minutes late, five minutes late or 15 minutes late,” French said. “The people that are responsible for taking care of the patients until (AMR) gets there, are the 11 emergency service agencies we have in the county. These funds are going back to them to replace supplies and equipment that they use on these emergency calls.”
