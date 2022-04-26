The Blount County Commission agreed last week to loan Blount County Schools $12 million for construction at Eagleton College and Career Academy, clearing the way for a groundbreaking ceremony Friday, April 29.
The commission unanimously approved a $12 million capital outlay note using funds from the county Debt Service Fund, 16-2, with Commissioners James Hammontree and Joe McCully voting against it.
The Budget Committee unanimously recommended approving the loan, and no commissioner spoke before the vote.
Afterward, when discussing a second resolution to appropriate the money, Hammontree said, “I know the county’s not in a savings operation, but when did we get into the loan business?” The vote was the same on the second resolution.
BCS received only one bid, of $17.42 million, for the ECCA projects, which include a career and technical education building; a new football, soccer and track facility; and a field house. The cost was much higher than originally expected, and the school district has less than $6 million left in the current year’s budget for this phase of ECCA construction.
Blount County Schools is converting the former Eagleton Middle School to serve grades 6-12. This school year ECCA has grades six through nine.
Ballpark design
In other action at the April 21 meeting the commissioners voted, 17-1, to pay for $384,860 in design work for the Eagleton Ball Park project from the county’s general fund because the work does not qualify for federal American Rescue Plan Act funds.
The county had decided to use the same engineering firm working on ECCA projects, but ARPA funds would have required accepting competitive bids for the contract.
The county expects to spend about $6 million in ARPA funding on construction at the Eagleton Ball Park to make it “East Tennessee’s premier sports complex for baseball,” capable of hosting dozens of tournaments a year. Hammontree, who has objected to using ARPA funds for the ballpark project, was the single “No” vote on the resolution to pay for the design work with county funds.
Interlocal agreements
The commission also approved four interlocal agreements for water and sewer system updates using about $20 million in ARPA funding.
The agreements are with South Blount County Utility District, Tuckaleechee Utility District, Knox Chapman Utility District and the City of Friendsville, which also operates a utility district.
“I’m having a hard time voting for this as a whole,” Commissioner Steve Mikels said before the vote. “I think there are some pluses and minuses ... I don’t know that the pluses outweigh the minuses.”
In explaining why all the agreements were presented under one resolution, county Chief Administrative Officer Randy Vineyard said, “The primary premise behind approval of all of this is for us to have a cooperative nature and compatibility, and we thought that demonstrated to the Treasury Department, the state of Tennessee and TDEC (the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation) if they’re all being approve simultaneously, then Blount County has its act together, and we are trying to do things collaboratively.”
The commissioners voted to approve the agreements, 16-2, with Hammontree and Commissioner Tom Hood voting “No.”
Greenway grant fails
The commission failed to approve allowing the Highway Department to apply for a $2.5 million grant from the Federal Lands Access Program to build a greenway from the sidewalk at Dogwood Mall in Townsend to the entrance to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. The Budget Committee had unanimously recommended approval.
Commissioner Mike Akard said he had voted against other greenway grant proposals and “I think this is the most absurd of any of them that we’ve had before us because it’s in an area where it will see very few users compared to some of the subdivisions that have been involved in it in the past. Going from Walland to the national park seems like a perfectly good way to waste $2.5 million of federal funds for a sidewalk that I don’t think we need.”
Highway Superintendent Jeff Headrick said the proposed project would get a lot of pedestrians off a dirt walking path in Townsend.
Only 10 commissioners voted in favor of applying for the grant, falling short of the majority needed from the 21-member board. Joining Akard in voting “No” were Hammontree, who raised concerns about how the greenway would be maintained, as well as Commissioners Hood, Mikels, Nick Bright, Jeff Jopling, Scott King and Joe McCulley.
The commission voted, 16-2, to make audiovisual recordings of regular standing committee meetings and that all except the Education Committee and Veterans’ Affairs Committee take place at 5 p.m. or later, to improve public access. Hammontree and Hood were the “No” votes.
In other action the commissioners unanimously approved the appointments of Scott Blevens, Bruce Recktenwald, Amanda Stone, Steve Johnson and Darrell Tipton to two-year terms on the Board of Equalization. They also approved the reappointment of Greg Wilson to a six-year term on the Industrial Development Board and the Health and Educational Facilities Board.
