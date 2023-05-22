Long-discussed changes to local development rules passed the Blount County Commission last week. Commissioners took a final vote Thursday, May 18, on a resolution to increase the minimum lot sizes needed to build under some circumstances.
Two areas within the county — its suburbanizing (S) zone and rural district one (R1) zone — have been the focal points for attempts to change the course of local development. The suburbanizing zone, which permits the densest residential development in the county, is meant for high and medium density constructions, while the R1 zone is marked for low and medium density.
Proponents of the changes say the measures are needed to preserve the rural character and infrastructure of the county; their critics contend that the new rules will make affordable housing too expensive to build.
The vote was split 12-8; Commissioners Mike Caylor, Ron French, John Giles, Scott King, Earl McMahan, Tom Stinnett, Linda Webb and David Wells voted “‘no.” Commissioner Dyran Bledsoe was absent.
During the same meeting, commissioners also voted to end provisions for cluster housing, a kind of high-intensity development.
The Thursday vote comes as a study meant to provide commissioners with recommendations on growth ordinances gets underway. That study could be ready for adoption in May 2024, according to a tentative timeline from the consultants undertaking it.
Effects
After the Thursday vote, new developments in both zones are subject to new rules. In the S zone, lots that are built out to utilize sewer lines should be 21,780 square feet; that’s an increase of 14,780 square feet from the previous requirement for such developments.
Developments in the S zone connected to septic are required to be 2,670 square feet larger than under older rules, which mandated a 30,000-square-foot minimum.
In the R1 zone, the smallest permissible lot size for a new development will be 32,670, regardless of whether it will use sewer or septic. That will add a minimum 2,670 square feet to new developments using septic, and increases the minimum for those using sewer from a former 23,000-square-feet requirement.
The vote comes at the end of a series of zoning decisions from the commission. The commission most recently voted on the measure in November 2022, sending it to the county planning commission and Alcoa’s regional planning body for recommendations.
Blount planning recommended denying the measure in December. Alcoa recommended approval in January, while also advocating for further study.
Discussion
A public comment period at the outset of the meeting involved both supporters and critics of the changes. Angela Stolpe, who works as United Way of Blount County’s affordable housing coordinator, said that she feared the new rules would drastically limit construction of new affordable housing in the county.
“This proposal will make affordable housing development almost impossible,” Stolpe said, asking commissioners to defer the vote until the comprehensive plan is complete.
Arguing for the resolution’s passage, Jay Clark said that the lot size increase “is a temporary Band-aid to help us at least get a grip on what’s happening in our county until we get some data back, and a plan back, that we’re spending our tax money on.”
During commissioners’ discussion of the issue, Wells said that he was disturbed at the extent of the changes to the S zone, and attempted to amend the resolution to limit them.
The amendment failed.
“People are coming, guys,” Stinnett said. “And if we don’t have places for them to live, they’re gonna move out towards R1, and what we’re trying to do is save R1, not push people out there on three-quarter size acres.”
His comments didn’t sway a majority of commissioners.
In the final comment on the resolution, Commissioner Steve Mikels said, “All these same commissioners (who oppose the resolution) said, ‘We need the study.’ OK, all right, we’ll vote for that. But at the same time, they’ve also used that to do nothing for two years. I’m ready to vote.”
