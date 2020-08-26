The Blount County Commission voted last week to give county employees an annual pay raise that was previously excluded from the fiscal 2021 budget.
The raises would come in part from the county’s general fund and the Governor’s Local Government Support Grant, used to help local governments with the financial strain of COVID-19.
When developing the budget for fiscal 2021, Budget Committee members voted not to include an automatic annual 2.5% pay increase for county employees because of the coronavirus pandemic’s effect on the county’s economy.
After that meeting, the county was informed that the state legislature increased the grant amounts allotted for local governments, Blount County Director of Budgets Randy Vineyard said.
In the legislative session, the funds appropriated for Blount County were increased by $385,741 for a total of $1,904,325.
The raises will go to all county employees with the exception of Blount County Schools employees, who received a step increase for fiscal 2021 in June. Highway department employees also will not receive raises from state grant funds, as their annual raises will come from the highway department’s revenue surplus.
Commissioners Jim Hammontree and Joe McCulley voted no on the resolution in last week’s meeting. Commissioner Staci Lawhorn abstained as she is a county employee.
Blount’s funds from the Governor’s Local Government Support Grant also will pay for a new courthouse elevator, which would be compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990. It also would cover repairs on the Blount County Operations Center roof. The cost of those projects is $1,518,584.
