The Blount County Commission last week passed a resolution, 11-7, supporting a move away from neighborhood-based polls on Election Day to voting convenience centers.
Voting convenience centers function identically to the early voting process currently used in Blount County, according to Administrator of Elections Susan Knopf. As with early voting, under the convenience center model a county resident could walk into any voting location and cast a ballot, regardless of their registered address.
Current plans from the election commission would see 15 centers located throughout the county, rather than the 28 precincts currently in place. Pellissippi State Community College’s Blount County campus, the Blount County Public Library, Foothills Mall and the Martin Luther King Jr. Center are the only proposed voting centers not located in a public school.
Knopf argued during the meeting Thursday, Nov. 17, that implementing the new system would provide voters with additional options on Election Day and save taxpayers about $80,000. Reduced need for staff and use of laptops rather than poll pads account for much of that difference, she said.
Skepticism, support
Numerous residents offered comments on the proposal as the meeting opened. Most of those comments expressed skepticism about voting centers. Forrest Erickson stood before the commission to protest the reduction in the number of polling places, specifically.
Noting the high turnout and long lines he observed while working with the election commission during a set of 2016 primary elections, he said, “Reducing the number of precincts is going to discourage people from exercising their vote. And for some people, when getting away is difficult, it will make that impossible.”
Only one member of the public spoke in favor of implementing voting convenience centers.
Amy Davis currently works as an election officer at Heritage Middle School. She said that her support for voting centers stemmed from the frequency with which she’d needed to turn voters away from her precinct because of changes to their addresses or because of redistricting.
“Some told me they were in a rush already; some were suspicious of being told they had to go to another polling place,” she said. “I hope that each of those voters that I had to redirect made it to their polling location to vote, but what I really wish is that I could have let them vote where they showed up on Election Day.”
Several commissioners also opposed the change. Commissioner Mike Akard said he was concerned that precinct-based vote tallies would be eliminated with the shift, that residents could be left unsure of where they should vote and that the convenience of a particular location for voters would be difficult to assess ahead of time. He also requested that the election commission reduce its budget by $80,000 in the event of approval.
“All of us commissioners got the calls from some very powerful people urging us to push this through, and it seems to me that the public is strongly opposed, and if we’re doing our jobs and representing the people that are out there, it’s really tough to see these numbers (of polling precincts) be cut down,” Akard said.
Knopf responded, saying that the availability of vote tallies would not be affected and that the election commission would work to communicate any changes to voters.
“We will always have a precinct report,” she said. “It’s early voting on Election Day.”
Location issues
Knopf noted that some current polling precincts, such as Oak View and Rocky Branch, have cellphone connectivity issues that make communications between election officers at precincts and other election commission staff difficult. She explained that if a prospective voter’s eligibility to cast a ballot is unclear, and officers can’t request information from the election commission, that voter might not be able to cast a ballot.
Akard questioned why the election commission didn’t add landlines to the problematic precincts. Knopf replied that her office has no control over those locations’ decisions to install new phone lines.
“We are running out of locations in Blount County for publicly owned schools, publicly owned buildings, and this is the best solution. We take all the machines that are placed in all of the precincts and we double up (machine usage) in all those other precincts that we have established,” Knopf said. Compliance with federal laws such as the Americans with Disabilities Act was also a factor, she added.
Knopf said that state-level approvals would be required, following the county commission’s vote.
Commissioners Brad Bowers, Nick Bright, Misty Davis, Jessica Hannah, Jeff Jopling, Steve Mikels and Akard voted against the resolution while the others present voted in favor. Commissioners John Giles, Mike Caylor and Scott King were absent from the meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.