Speaking at a Thursday, March 31 Blount Partnership forum, candidates for Blount County Commission agreed that controlling growth, supporting local businesses and investing in law enforcement were their primary priorities.
All of the candidates at the event are members of the Republican Party and are involved in contested primaries. Their Democratic counterparts are running without primary opposition.
David Wells, vice president of administration at the Emerald Youth Foundation, is competing against Steven E. Kelley for the Republican nomination for Blount County Commission District 10, Seat B.
Kelley was not present at the forum.
Tom Cole is running for election to Commission District 6, Seat B. His opponent for the Republican nomination, Misty Davis, did not attend the event.
Four of the six candidates at the forum — John Giles, Josh Sullins, Jimmy Bradley and Kevin McNeill — are competing for election to Blount County Commission District 4, Seat C.
Asked what they considered to be the biggest challenges facing Blount County, the candidates answered that growth was a major issue.
“It’s not like, is growth coming? Growth is here. And we’ve got growth going on and we’ve got growth that’s headed this way,” Wells said, in response to the question. “It’s what we do with that, how we manage that, that’s gonna be critical going forward.”
Giles agreed, saying, “The building of homes is on everybody’s minds.”
“I believe we need systemic changes to building permits that our subdivision developers and land use folks need to operate on. We need to document what those processes are for future generations”
“Without a doubt, we have folks moving in here very rapidly. And we want to make sure that we don’t lose that balance between who we are today and who we want to be 15 or 20 years down the road.”
McNeill, too, cited growth as a looming challenge, commenting that he wanted to see development reflect the values of the Blount County community.
The candidates also raised issues including drug use and law enforcement. The group shared declarations of concern over drug use and expressed support for police.
While Bradley discussed growth as a concern for Blount County, he also stressed his support for law enforcement, tying that support to his concerns about local businesses, economic inflation and taxes.
“If we’re gonna retain those (law enforcement) officers and the money we spend investing in those, we’re gonna have to do something. Now, you say, on one hand, we need to keep the taxes low. Okay, I agree with that. We need to give people pay raises. Now, how do we do that? We’ve got to grow the community,” he said.
Growth, Bradley said, would be a necessary part of keeping people in Blount County.
Giles, too, mentioned concerns over issues surrounding crime and law enforcement. He said that he felt that drug use had become a severe problem for Blount Countians, telling audience members that statistics he’d heard from Blount County Sheriff James Berrong on crimes related to drug use were “astronomical.”
As such, Giles said, as a commissioner he would do “whatever necessary to support our local law enforcement agencies,” to reduce the effects of drug use in Blount County.
Both the Blount County primary elections and Rockford city elections will be held May 3.
