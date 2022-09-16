A growth study meant to help direct development policy in the county made its way toward funding during the Thursday, Sept. 15, Blount County Board of Commissioners meeting.
The commission approved a $95,000 budget increase to pay for the study, which is meant to be conducted by an external firm.
The study is currently in the bidding process. A memo to Blount County's finance director, dated Sept. 1, reads that the commission "anticipated" the study to cost $95,000 in total.
The origins of the plan lie partly in a subcommittee established last year. In 2021, the county planning commission formed an ad hoc committee to analyze subdivision and zoning regulations. The committee voted to dissolve itself in the spring, after issuing a set of recommendations, including one pressing for a comprehensive study of growth and development.
Yet, general concern over those topics has also animated public interactions with members of the county government for over a year. In the previous term, county commissioners discussed various means of addressing growth, including permitting cluster developments — which feature reduced setback requirements for residences — prohibiting new cluster developments and implementing building moratoria.
In May, the commission set Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell with the task of finding a firm to conduct a comprehensive growth study.
Efforts to check growth — by mandating minimum lot sizes for certain residential developments — have continued at the county level. Whether to enact such changes before receiving the results of the study has also proved contentious, with some — elected officials and members of the public — arguing for fast action, while others urge caution in amending current ordinance.
The funding resolution was adopted with relatively little discussion. Offering the only comment of the night on the proposed study, Commissioner David Wells said that his sole concern with the plan was the possibility of receiving “boilerplate” recommendations. He suggested that it would be helpful to alert firms to the fact that the county is interested in receiving information tailored to its own situation.
Specifically, Wells recommended that in discussions with the firm conducting the study, “The county commission would want to … make sure that this is a customized plan for us.”
In other business, the commission voted to confirm appointments and reappointments to standing committees; to appropriate funds for the Blount County Emergency Management Agency to purchase a new vehicle, for the Blount County Animal Center to purchase a commercial washing machine, and for the Blount County Public Library's re-roofing project; and to accept the city of Friendsville’s designated American Rescue Plan funds for use on utility projects, among other items.
