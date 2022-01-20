The Blount County Commission on Thursday, Jan. 20, approved spending $384,860 in federal funding for design, engineering and architecture services for a proposed Eagleton Ball Park upgrade.
Improving the ballpark has strong support, but some commissioners questioned the process of developing the current design and choosing the company, S&ME Inc. of Knoxville.
Mayor Ed Mitchell explained the plan to create a state-of-the-art facility with artificial turf is part of a larger project to deal with drainage issues in the area. S&ME is working with Blount County Schools on the Eagleton College and Career Academy campus, and Mitchell said the Blount County Soil Conservation District also has been working not only on the plan but to secure grants for some of the work.
“There’s a lot more work to this than just looking at a design on a piece of paper and deciding that’s what looks good,” Mitchell said.
Commissioner Brad Bowers asked who had reviewed the concept drawings and whether a company that a couple of years earlier prepared designs for the Parks and Recreation Committee had been invited to participated. He said the commission is not doing its due diligence if options are not presented at its meetings.
Commissioner Scott King, who has served as president of Eagleton Ball Park for about a decade, said few people in the meeting room had put in the sweat and work at the fields, and the people who do had not been consulted about the proposal.
The executive director of Maryville-Alcoa-Blount County Parks and Recreation, Joe Huff, said the designs are different but, “they’re both good.”
‘Transformative’
Mitchell has been pitching the current design since a budget meeting in April 2021. Funding approved for the design and engineering work, as well as later money for construction, is expected to come from the $25.8 million the county is receiving under the American Rescue Plan Act.
A draft document the county prepared to see whether the state would approve that use of the money describes the Eagleton community as underserved and underdeveloped. It notes 2019 Census data shows 22.1% of the residents live in poverty, more than twice the countywide rate of 10.5%
The draft also notes Eagleton’s population is 10.8% Hispanic or Latino, compared with 3.6% countywide, and 11.3% of the residents speak a language other than English at home. The document says Eagleton has been affected “disproportionately” by the pandemic and goes on to estimate that by turning the ballpark into “East Tennessee’s premier sports complex for baseball” it could host more than 40 tournaments annually, bring in an estimated $10 million in tourism revenue and revitalize business in the area.
Speaking during the public comment period Eagleton Ball Park Vice President David Wells called the project “transformative” and said whatever proposal goes forward will be “a legacy gift to the community.”
Commissioner James Hammontree said the rules for spending the federal funding are lax and he could not support spending them this way. He was the only commissioner to vote against the proposal.
In other action the commissioners voted 17-0 to allow the Blount County Sheriff’s Office to use $330,500 from its training reserve fund to buy 2.74 acres adjacent to its training facility. The money also would cover demolishing the home and other structures at 1148 Honeysuckle Road, Friendsville.
The commissioners also approved spending $392,272 from ARPA funding to hire someone for five years to administer and oversee those federal dollars.
Budget pushback
A proposal to reappoint to the Budget Committee for one-year terms Sharon Hannum and Commissioners Jared Anderson, Mike Caylor and Tom Stinnett, failed to receive the necessary 11 votes, with nine in favor and Commissioners Bowers, Nick Bright, Dodd Crowe, Hammontree, Jeff Jopling, Dawn Reagan and Brian Robbins voting no.
Crowe has voiced concerns for several months that he thinks the committee has too much representation for the cities.
After the meeting Mitchell said he was very disappointed by the vote and the current members he proposed for reappointment have been fiscally responsible. “They’ve all done everything they can for this entire county,” he said.
Commissioners also approved a two-year appointment of Mark King to the Agriculture Extension Committee; three-year appointments of Denny Mayes and Clarence Williams to the Blount Memorial Hospital Board of Directors; a one-year reappointment of Hannum, Keith Brock and James Ferguson to the Jail Inspection Committee; and a four-year reappointment of Roy Gamble to the Planning Commission.
Two members of the community spoke about the hospital board nominations before the votes, one questioning whether they had voted in favor of going along with a federal requirement, upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court, to require workers to receive COVID-19 vaccines, and another questioning the hospital’s loss of money over the years.
Commissioners Hammontree and Reagan voted against the nomination of Mayes and Bright joined them in voting against Wiliams’ nomination.
During the public comment period Blount County Board of Education Chairman Robby Kirkland invited the commissioners to be involved in setting criteria for the new director of schools, saying he hopes to have a contract signed by April 25. The school board has a meeting Monday, Jan. 24, to start the process of finding a successor to Director Rob Britt, who is retiring in June.
