Athletic fields at William Blount and Heritage High Schools are set for a makeover. With a 16-3 vote, the Blount County Board of Commissioners approved spending $3.8 million for synthetic turf at both schools during a Thursday, Aug. 18, meeting.
Hours of debate, and a lengthy public comment period, preceded the vote. Commissioner Robbie Bennett, an assistant principal and athletic director at Heritage, spoke at length in favor of the proposal, arguing that its approval was a matter of equality between the county schools and much of the rest of the state. To sustained applause from an audience filled with William Blount students, Bennett read off a list of East Tennessee schools that have artificial turf fields, highlighting also those that don't, to illustrate his point that William Blount and Heritage are in the minority with their grass fields.
“Let our kids have the same opportunity in Blount County,” he said. “Twenty-three hundred student athletes are using these facilities. We could do a great thing for kids tonight. Help our students and athletes keep climbing.”
The money for the fields would be drawn from the fund balance of Fund 141, the school system’s general purpose account.
Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell said, “There’s 2.4 million square feet in our school systems. There's gonna be a leak, and there’s gonna be an air conditioning unit that probably isn’t working. But that’s not a reason to not vote for a turf field at William Blount and Heritage. Because if that's what you're chasing, you’re gonna be chasing it from now on.”
“What these turfs are gonna bring to our schools, as far as the use, by so many more students than are able to at this time, I think, sells itself,” he said.
Several commissioners found such arguments unpersuasive. Though he noted that he was not categorically opposed to the turf fields, Commissioner Mike Akard said that he felt the proposal should be deferred for consideration at a later time.
He noted that a representative for the company set to install the fields, Hellas Sports Construction, told commissioners during an earlier meeting that inflation had affected the price of the proposal.
As prices could drop in the intervening months, Akard suggested postponing the proposal. He also made a motion to refer the resolution back to the education committee to explore less costly options for turf fields, but his proposal went without a second and died undiscussed.
Commenting that, as a Heritage alum, he identifies strongly with the county, Commissioner Steve Mikels nevertheless noted his reluctance to support the proposal. He addressed students in the audience directly, telling them, “You be you. You play in the dirt. We played in the dirt; we were proud to play in the dirt. You make it a good thing to play in the dirt. Send them home pulling grass clumps out of the corners of their helmets.”
To criticism that the two schools are being left out of funding given to other schools in the district, he said, “What I don’t like to hear is that ‘Well, you voted for this in April for the ECCA (Eagleton College and Career Academy).’ We’re building a high school over there. We’re building a new football field. Why would you put in a grass field if the thing today is turf? That’s why we voted it in. Does that mean we’ve got the money just sitting around to do two whole other high schools?"
Pushback against the idea of shelving the item proved significant, however. Commissioner Tom Stinnett pressed for passage of the resolution, commenting that “we need this taken care of before next football season. If we don’t do it now, it will not be ready for next football season.”
Commissioner Dawn Reagan, a Carpenter Middle School teacher, also urged commissioners to approve spending for the field. “We just need to do this for those people that have taken time out of their schedule — that probably need to be home doing homework, right? Do it for them," she said.
Commissioners ultimately voted down Akard’s proposed amendment, and audience applause again filled the meeting room as commissioners approved the resolution itself. Mikels and Akard voted against it, as did Commissioner Tom Hood.
