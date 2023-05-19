Blount County commissioners approved a legal move Thursday, May 18, designed to allow the county to contract with a hospital manager other than Blount Memorial Hospital Incorporated, the nonprofit that’s operated the facility since the 1940s.
The amendment they passed to the 78-year-old law that created Blount Memorial Hospital also expressly provides for the removal of hospital managers. Counsel for Blount County have contended that the authority to end any management relationship already rests with the commission.
For ratification, the measure needed a two-thirds majority — 14 “yes” votes — from the commission. Commissioners approved the amendment for the first time in February, sending it to the state legislature, which likewise voted to approve it last month. Governor Bill Lee signed the amendment May 11.
Seventeen commissioners voted in favor of the change Thursday. Commissioners Ron French and Tom Stinnett voted against it, and Commissioner Rick Carver abstained. Commissioner Dyran Bledsoe was absent.
The vote comes amid intense political dispute and active litigation. Ownership of hospital assets, how Blount Memorial board members are nominated and appointed, the hospital’s losses and transparency are among the issues in contention.
Next step
Contacted ahead of the vote Thursday afternoon, hospital representatives declined to comment on how Blount Memorial planned to proceed in the event of the amendment’s ratification.
Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell wrote in a statement sent to The Daily Times on Friday, “I’m pleased that the Private Act Amendment passed the final phase last night with the County Commission’s vote. I will meet with our County Attorney next week and discuss our next steps towards a professional management agreement for the benefit of our community-owned Blount Memorial Hospital. We intend to seek the help of an independent hospital consultant as we move forward.”
Other local governments, including the cities of Maryville and Alcoa, have also weighed in on the hospital and its disagreements with the county. Among other actions, the cities have both approved changes to the hospital’s charter and nominations process.
County officials say their concerns with the hospital’s management stretch back years, as Blount Memorial has dealt with losses in the tens of millions of dollars. The hospital posted a loss of around $40 million in the previous fiscal year.
Requests
Hospital leadership, including Blount Memorial CEO Harold Naramore, insist that they’ve been transparent with local governments regarding Blount Memorial’s finances.
During a public comment period Thursday before the vote, Naramore said that his attempts at communicating with local officials have largely been ignored.
The hospital “ha(s) made significant improvement,” amounting to about $15 million in the most recent fiscal year, he said. Yet, the hospital remains at an operating loss and continues to seek a way to address its bond obligations and capital needs.
He requested that the county defer its vote on the amendment, echoing a call he made in a May 15 letter to Mitchell and commission Chairman Jared Anderson.
He also referenced pending litigation between the hospital and the county. Blount Memorial sued the county late last year, aiming for political independence and a judgment that it, not the government, owns its outlying assets. The government countersued in February, arguing that it owns both the hospital and all its properties.
Naramore asked in the letter and in person Thursday that the county delay legal proceedings for 90 days. In that time, he said, he hoped a group — made up of leadership from the county, cities of Maryville and Alcoa, the hospital and Blount Memorial Physicians Group — could meet and discuss the partnership proposals in front of the hospital.
He wrote that the formation of that group would not affect the litigation, but could lessen the need for it.
Blount Memorial is in talks with Covenant Health Systems about a venture involving the physicians’ group; Mitchell has previously recommended that the University of Tennessee Medical Center assume management of the hospital.
Naramore’s letter further asks that the group he recommends examine proposed operating agreements and changes to the hospital charter. Amending the 1945 law would make such work “difficult to impossible,” he wrote.
The vote
As the vote neared, Commissioner French also advocated for further discussion with Blount Memorial. He asked whether the county would immediately start discussions with UTMC, which Mitchell has previously recommended as a replacement for Blount Memorial Inc., if the resolution passed.
Mitchell responded, “I don’t know whether it would necessarily be just UT — it could be UT, or it could be any other —“
“It could be the management that’s there now, right?” French asked, over Mitchell.
“It’s not that we’re looking at one particular — we’d like to start discussions with a management group to manage our hospital,” Mitchell replied.
Commissioner Stinnett also noted his opposition to the amendment, saying that he lacked necessary information for a “yes” vote. He also pointed to changes to Medicare reimbursement standards as a factor in the hospital‘s financial losses, regardless of its manager.
Blount Memorial’s Chief Operating Officer Cory Everett told commissioners Thursday that changes to national Medicare policy hurt the hospital’s financials, particularly as Tennessee currently receives lower Medicare reimbursements than some other states.
Referencing the litigation, Stinnett added, “If you end up in court, you don’t know who’s gonna win until you get there, until you get ready to leave.”
Such arguments did not move the commission as a whole.
“Isn’t it amazing how much more cooperative defiant people get when the rope starts getting tight?” Commissioner Mike Akard asked, noting that the $15 million in improvements to the hospital finances have still left it operating at a financial loss. “This clarifies any misconception, makes it ultra-easy for a summary judgment in a lawsuit, which does save money when it clarifies a whole bunch of things that were under contention,” he continued.
