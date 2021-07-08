Following Blount County Property Assessor Tim Helton’s resignation earlier this week, the county now faces the task of replacing a crucial elected official.
Helton was reelected to the position in 2020 for a four-year term. With his resignation set to go into effect Aug. 31, county commissioners will need to find someone to take up the mantle until an election to select his successor can be held.
“The County Commission will vote to accept the resignation at next week’s meeting,” explained Blount County Administrator of Elections Susan Knopf. “Then they will appoint someone to fill the vacancy until next year’s election.”
The position will be included on the county primary ballot on May 3 and will be filled by the winner of the Aug. 4, 2022, election. However, Knopf explained the 2022 election will only be for the two years remaining in Helton’s term, rather than the office’s full four-year term.
“The office will be filled for a two-year term, then there will be another election in 2024 to get back in line with the presidential election cycle,” explained Knopf. “That election will be for the regular four-year term.”
Anyone wishing to run for property assessor will need to pick up a petition, which will be available starting Dec. 20, barring any delays due to redistricting. The candidate qualifying deadline for the May primary is Feb. 17.
Before any of those steps can take place, Blount County Commission will need to formally accept Helton’s resignation. Then commissioners can start the process of appointing an interim property assessor to serve until the election. Officials say they are currently “fine tuning the details” of what that process will entail.
During Tuesday’s commission workshop, Chief Deputy Property Assessor Trevor McMurray submitted his name for consideration for the interim position.
McMurray has worked in his current position for three years and has been employed at the property assessor’s office since 2002.
While speaking to the commission, McMurray shed some light on the challenges the property assessor’s office will face in the coming months.
“During this brief interim period, the office will begin a 2023 reappraisal,” McMurray said. “We all understand how extremely important this process is to the county’s tax base.”
McMurray went on to highlight his previous experience with the process and why he believes he would be the right person to lead the property assessor’s office through the task.
“As chief deputy during the last reappraisal, I have the knowledge and experience necessary to get the process started and going in the right direction,” said McMurray.
Helton’s resignation has also taken an emotional toll on the office, according to McMurray. That’s something he hopes county commission will consider when considering candidates for the interim.
“Because of the emotion that these events have generated, I feel at this time the office needs continuity and consistency, and I am the person to provide that,” said McMurray. “The current staff is hardworking and resilient and I feel like I have a good rapport with them. I believe we will continue to work well together during this brief interim period and prepare ourselves for what lies ahead.”
McMurray also praised Helton, and stressed the fact that the employees working in the office need time to adjust in the wake of his resignation.
“It’s a short year from here and we’ve got a lot of work to do,” said McMurray. “But I think the staff needs an opportunity to decompress a little bit and process what’s happened with Mr. Helton. We appreciate Mr. Helton and we’re sorry to see him leave.”
