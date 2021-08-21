A last-minute resolution regarding the “rights of the workforce” in relation to vaccine mandates was kept off the agenda at Thursday’s meeting of the Blount County Board of Commissioners.
Commissioner Mike Akard, who presented the resolution last week, explained that it is aimed at protecting employees who suffer a negative reaction to the COVID-19 vaccine.
“OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration) changed the way they protect workers earlier this year. They removed the requirement for employers to report adverse side effects from COVID-19 vaccines,” Akard said. “Prior to 2021, if an employer required one of its employees to do something, like take a vaccine, and there was an adverse result from that, the employer was responsible for filing a report to OSHA of an on-the-job injury. That would hold the employers to some degree of responsibility for what they mandated. This resolution simply is asking for our state legislators to pass a law that requires employers to adhere to the OSHA standard that existed prior to this year. It’s nothing more and nothing less.”
The resolution comes at a time when the public debate surrounding mask and vaccine mandates appears to be boiling over nationwide. It inspired a similarly passionate debate during the county commission meeting after the resolution was introduced.
The resolution was met with opposition from some commissioners who took issue with the effort to add it to the agenda at the last minute.
“Legislature isn’t in session so they can’t act on this,” Commissioner Tom Stinnett said. “We can do this next month and go through the proper procedures.”
Stinnett’s objection to adding the resolution forced a vote that would require two-thirds of the full commission to vote in favor of adding the resolution to the agenda.
Commissioner Jackie Hill backed Stinnett in opposing the addition of the resolution to the agenda, explaining that she would like more time to research the subject before casting a vote.
“I’m a little surprised to be getting a resolution that I’m being called to vote on without doing the necessary research,” Hill said. “So, I don’t support resolutions coming in at the last minute to be voted on at this meeting when I’ve not had a chance to do my own individual exploration and investigation.”
Before the vote was taken, Commissioner Steve Mikels gave an impassioned defense of the resolution in an attempt to persuade the commission to add it to the agenda.
“This is tyranny. I mean did you ever think that you might have to quit your job because your employer required you to have a vaccination that we know nothing about? You have no idea what you’re injecting into your body. And they want you to inject your children! Into their body! You want to lose your job over that?” Mikels said. “This is tyranny! The first steps of it! Anybody up here that has a problem with voting for this tonight, I’ve got a problem with them.”
The motion failed, falling two votes shy of the 14 required to add the resolution to the agenda. Commissioners Rick Carver, Dodd Crowe, Ron French, Hill, Stinnett and Linda Webb all voted against it. Three other commissioners were absent and therefore did not vote.
The resolution now will go to through the typical process of being put on the agenda for next month’s Board of Commissioners meeting, officials said. It will go to the commission workshop then likely be forwarded to the commission meeting for an official vote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.