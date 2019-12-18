Commissioners will vote on resolutions to reduce jail crowding, hire a new employee assistance program vendor and update building codes and permits Thursday at the last Blount County Commission meeting of 2019.
Budget
Commissioners will start the evening with a resolution to move $52,000 from the county’s fund balance to the General Purpose School Fund to pay the first of five annual installments to the city of Friendsville for its new sewer system.
In doing so, Friendsville Elementary School will have sewer — a move city officials say will save the Blount County School District $1.5 million over 30 years.
Next, the commission will vote on a $30,000 increase for new computer software to improve document storage in the Circuit Court Clerk’s Office.
The largest budget request of the night — an appropriation of nearly $150,000 for modular buildings at the Blount County Correctional Facility — will go to vote at the meeting, which begins at 7 p.m.
Eagle Companies, a modular building manufacturer based in Chillicothe, Illinois, provided an estimate of $148,565 for the costs of architects, engineers and consultants necessary to plan for the buildings.
Appointments
Per Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell’s recommendation, commissioners will vote on the appointment of Dr. Scott Anderson to the Corrections and Recovery Saves Committee.
Anderson has worked at Cornerstone of Recovery in Louisville since 1992 and currently is chief clinical officer and clinical director.
Insurance
The commission will vote on a $50,000 increase in the amount the county pays in insurance claims before a stop loss insurance company pays the remainder.
Currently, the county will pay up to $300,000 in claims annually per employee. The proposed resolution would increase the amount to $350,000 in order to establish lower premiums, said Cole Harris of CBIZ, the county’s independent health insurance broker.
Also regarding county employee insurance, a new vendor for the employee assistance program will be voted on Thursday.
Employee assistance programs offer resources to county employees who are experiencing personal hardships, such as marital, mental or financial problems, that could affect their work performance, Harris said.
The previous vendor was only available by phone or video chat in emergencies. However, the new vendor, Curalink Healthcare, would be available digitally 24 hours a day, the resolution states.
“Through this (vendor), there’s much greater access to care,” Harris said.
Building
Commissioners will vote on adapting a comprehensive schedule of fees for Blount County Development Services.
Current fees, which are paid by builders prior to building inspections by development services, have not been updated since 2008.
Additionally, the commission also will vote on incorporating new building and fire codes.
The county currently uses a 2012 edition of International Building and Fire Codes, a 2007 edition of the National Electric Code and a 2010 edition of the Americans with Disability Act’s Standards for Accessible Design Code. If approved by the commission Thursday, the county would enact a 2018 version of these codes and additional regulations for plumbing, fuel gas, energy conservation and swimming pools.
Thursday will be the final time the commission or any commission committee will meet until the new year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.