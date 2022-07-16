Blount County commissioners will soon decide whether to approve a grant request that would give the Blount County Sheriff’s Office over $1 million in additional funding. During its recent workshop session, the county commission forwarded a $1,136,623 community policing grant request from BCSO for consideration during a full commission meeting set for July 21.
BCSO is submitting an application to the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services for a hiring grant.
Per an overview of the program available on the COPS website, the grant is meant to fund additional positions within law enforcement agencies and enable them to better achieve community-oriented policing goals. Such goals include building legitimacy and trust and police-based response to persons in crisis.
The funds requested would be split between federal and local money. While $386,634 of the award would stem from local funds, $750,000 would come from the federal government.
The grant period lasts for three years and would fund salaries and benefits packages for six deputies, per a grant worksheet BCSO submitted to the county’s accountants.
If the federal government awards BCSO the grant, the money will allow the sheriff’s office to hire additional deputies for patrol duties. BCSO spokesman Jarrod Millsaps told The Daily Times that the agency has not hired deputies for patrol in several years, though during the previous fiscal year, BCSO was able to bring on a child abuse investigator.
Applications for the award will be judged on factors including their financial and programmatic merits.
In a conversation with The Daily Times, Millsaps explained, “BCSO’s philosophy is that we work for the community, and we work with the community.” That philosophy meshes well with the grant’s intended purpose, and has led it to apply for the award, he said.
The grant money would offset the budget impact of increased hiring on the county, he said. Though the sheriff’s office has been awarded the COPS hiring grant in prior years, it did not receive the funds for the previous year.
BCSO should know whether its application was successful by around August or September, Millsaps said. From that point, moving from recruitment to hiring dates will take approximately three to six months, between background checks, interviews and testing.
