Local builders at Thursday’s commission meeting jumped to the defense of a resolution to update building fees after six Blount County commissioners voiced disapproval of the measure during the prior week’s commission workshop.
Commissioners Mike Akard, Brad Bowers, Nick Bright, Jim Hammontree, Steve Mikels and Joe McCulley voted during the workshop not to send the resolution to the full commission.
However, after participating in an hourlong discussion and hearing local builders speak, Mikels, Hammontree and McCulley switched their votes at the County Commission meeting Thursday.
A 14-4 vote approved an updated comprehensive schedule of fees — which had not been updated since 2008 — proposed by Blount County Development Services.
“We’re trying to do business properly and treat Blount County well,” said Jeff Headrick, head of development.
After looking at surrounding counties’ fees, Headrick said he realized Blount County was past due for updates.
“What we’ve tried to do is check the surrounding counties and Maryville and Alcoa,” he said. “To see on average what their different permit fees were and average it out and mirror those.”
Blount County building permits cost about the same as permits in the cities of Maryville and Alcoa — with a difference of roughly $20.
The county’s permits also compare in cost to those of Knox County — the only major difference being that permits for projects costing more than $100,000 will be at least $50 more in Blount County than in Knox County.
Despite the slight increase in fees, builders in the county voiced approval of the updated fees and praise for development services during Thursday’s meeting.
“Most of us in here were building at the time that the state was over that department, and we feel like there was so much that was missed,” said Ken Hawkins of K & L Contractors. “(Development services) catches things that sometimes we miss.”
Builders pay the fees before building inspections by development services. The money from the fees goes to ensuring inspections are done thoroughly soon after an inspection request is put in, Headrick said.
“These are the people who get to enjoy that new house,” he said. “So these fees would be in direct correlation to those folks. They’re the ones who will reap the benefit of a better level of service.”
Headrick told commissioners the updated fees are being proposed to ensure Blount Countians get the best level of service possible.
“This is purely an effort to catch up with other counties and municipalities,” Headrick said. “We’re getting where we need to be because Blount County is better than not providing a good service.”
