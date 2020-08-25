The Blount County Commission last week sent a proposal to spend school money on heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems back to its Budget Committee, citing a lack of information.
During a lengthy discussion on Aug. 20, Commissioner Mike Akard also suggested Blount County Schools is operating a “shell game” in how it is trying to fund items in its budgets.
The Budget Committee had narrowly recommended, 3-2, to allow the schools to spend $175,000 on “potential emergency” replacement of HVAC equipment and roofs from its capital projects account.
Fund change
The Board of Education initially proposed HVAC spending in its general purpose fund, but the commission rejected its plan to use undesignated funding, the schools’ fund balance, for that and other spending with so much uncertainty because of the pandemic.
So then Blount County Schools planned to use money from Fund 177, which is just for capital projects and comes from property tax revenue not split with the two city school districts. At least about $4 million in that fund is being used for high school renovations.
“Last year we spent roughly $380,000 or so on HVACs districtwide in Fund 177,” Troy Logan, fiscal administrator for BCS, told the commissioners.
However, commissioners objected to the proposal for “potential emergency” HVAC and roof replacement with no specifics.
Logan said he wrote the proposal in June, before identifying a list of 11 HVAC units across Rockford, Lanier and Carpenters elementary schools, Eagleton Middle School, Heritage High and the Ninth Grade Academy at William Blount High School.
When commissioners asked directly whether students were sitting in any classrooms sweating because there was no air conditioning, however, he and Director Rob Britt were unable to say.
Commissioner Dawn Reagan gave examples of schools not on the list where other HVAC units already have stopped working this school year, indicating those situations happen across the district’s 21 schools.
Commissioner Brad Bowers noted that in this year’s budget, the commission stopped BCS from spending money from Fund 177 without first bringing it to the commission for approval and said that could cause a delay.
Akard noted that the school board found money in its general purpose budget, Fund 141, to give certified classroom teachers a step increase when the county was freezing other salaries.
“I feel like we’re being a little bit creative with our accounting methods here,” Akard said, “and I’m very concerned with that.”
Akard said he supported Fund 177. “What we want is transparency, and we’re not getting much of it,” he said.
The motion to send the $175,000 proposal back for further review passed 11-8, with Commissioners Jared Anderson and Mike Caylor abstaining and commissioners Robbie Bennett, Bowers, Rick Carver, Dodd Crowe, Ron French, Jim Hammontree, Joe McCulley and Reagan voting no.
The commission unanimously passed other education capital spending proposals:
• $35,000 for engineering services to replace the sewer system at Lanier Elementary.
• $561,192 for continuing work on the HVAC systems at William Blount High School.
• $63,000 for architecture fees for renovating the William Blount science labs.
• $104,000 for trustees’ commissions for Fund 177, a requirement under state law.
