The way members of the Blount Memorial Hospital Board of Directors are selected could change after a Blount County Commission vote set for next Thursday, Dec. 15. During their December agenda workshop, commissioners voted to send a resolution restructuring the nominating committee for BMH board appointments to the full commission meeting.
Commission Chairman Jared Anderson said that if the new resolution is adopted and the other electing bodies represented on the hospital board — including the cities of Maryville and Alcoa — take similar action, those entities could put forward their own nominations directly, without reference to the nominating committee. The resolution takes the form of an amendment to Blount Memorial Hospital, Incorporated’s charter.
The committee would retain the ability to name nominees for seats on the hospital board, but would not be the only body normally capable of doing so.
Under current hospital bylaws, all entities being represented — Maryville, Alcoa, Blount County and Maryville College — are provided with nominations produced by the committee, and may choose to approve or reject them. If a committee nomination is rejected, the entity that declined the nominee can vote on its own nomination if the committee fails to supply one 30 days after the rejection.
Also if the resolution is adopted, one member each or appointee of the Blount County Commission, the Alcoa City Commission and Maryville City Council would sit on the committee.
Blount County’s representative would serve as committee chair. That person would take up the role currently played by the BMH board president.
The rest of the entities represented on the nominating committee would not change if the resolution is adopted.
November votes
Citing years of financial struggles at the hospital and a lack of transparency from its leadership, some county officials have asked for major changes to BMH’s board. Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell specifically named the hospital’s loss of over $40 million last fiscal year as one cause for concern when he called a Nov. 29 meeting to request that the commission remove the county’s appointees to the board and dissolve its nominating committee.
BMH directors have subsequently pointed to strain related to the COVID-19 pandemic as cause for the hospital’s more recent financial struggles.
During the November meeting, the commission voted to remove the county’s current appointees, Robert Redwine, Denny Mayes and Scott Powell. Clarence Williams, first appointed by the county in 2007, got approval to represent Alcoa instead in November, after he moved residences.
A motion to dissolve the nominating committee failed 8-8. County attorney Craig Garrett told commissioners that since they did not disband the nominating committee, the directors who were removed by the commission will continue to serve until the committee puts forward replacements.
December discussion
Following the called meeting, Commissioners Mike Akard and Nick Bright sponsored a resolution to restructure the nominating committee.
Anderson introduced an amendment to their resolution during the workshop; among other changes, it would add representatives from Alcoa and Maryville to the nominating committee. The amendment would also permit the entities represented by the board to introduce their own nominees to the hospital board.
“The county has a big interest in the hospital, not just for the usual reasons that it’s an important institution in the county, but because of the way it’s set up. Because our credit rating and our financials are tied into the hospital, I think we need a little more discretion in who we appoint to the hospital board,” he said. “If we never have a nominee before us from the nominating committee that we want to approve, those people (current directors) keep serving indefinitely, until there is someone that we do approve, and that day may never come.”
Akard said that he supported the amendment “wholeheartedly.” The amendment was approved.
Commissioner Tom Stinnett noted that BMH’s bylaws allow electing bodies to select their own nominees if the committee declines to provide one within 30 days of a rejection.
Akard disputed the notion that the hospital would necessarily provide a new name after a nominee’s rejection. He referenced a 2019 instance where the commission disapproved a nomination for lack of financial information from the hospital, saying, “We did appoint the same name that we were given previously once they provided the information.”
Commissioners also addressed proposed changes to the committee’s leadership. On removing the president of the hospital board from the nominating committee, Commissioner David Wells said, “I can’t think of a person that would be more able to represent the needs of the committee than someone from the committee.”
“If you’re not operating with that board of directors on a regular basis, and you’re not in the work regularly, discussing it, how do you know what the needs of the board are, in order to bring nominations to the table?” he asked. “I would prefer to see that representation be there, not, again, because of current circumstances or where we sit today, but because this may be in place for another 20 years.”
Stinnett added that he felt restructuring the nominating committee could endanger hospital finances at a precarious time.
“I believe that we need to really consider the issue of how this is going to — the transition will appear, and the fact that they’re trying to get their finances in line and the fact that some other things are going on behind the scenes. We might want to give the mayor’s office and the hospital a chance to complete some work that’s going on,” he said.
In response to a question from Akard, Mitchell gave the resolution his verbal approval and a literal thumbs up.
It passed 15-2-1; Stinnett and Commissioner Ron French voted against it, while Commissioners Dawn Reagan, Jeff Jopling and Robbie Bennett were absent. Commissioner Rick Carver abstained.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.