Changes could be coming to the Blount County Commission meetings after commissioners vote Thursday, March 18, whether to alter or add several rules to its practices.
In November 2019, commissioners appointed an ad hoc committee to evaluate the commission’s rules and practices. Commissioners Jared Anderson, Rick Carver, Dodd Crowe, Ron French and Steve Mikels serve on the committee, which has met three times.
The committee will present resolutions to enact five rule changes — the most notable of which is the use of a sign-up sheet for members of the public who want to address commissioners during monthly meetings.
Should the resolution pass, wannabe speakers would be asked to provide their names, contact information and topics.
“People that come to speak to us are going to be asked to sign in, but they’re not required to,” Anderson told commissioners during a March 9 workshop. “That’s what this says.”
The prospect of a sign-up sheet emerged in November 2019 when Anderson and Mikels, along with Commissioners Mike Akard and Nick Bright, proposed a resolution in favor of the sheet.
Commissioners tabled the resolution and instead enacted the ad hoc committee.
Akard said he developed the idea after seeing sign-up sheets at other Tennessee counties’ commission meetings.
“We saw the benefits of being able to have contact information for everybody that got up to speak so that we could have discussion with them after the meeting or on the subjects that they spoke on,” Akard said in 2019.
“There’s no desire to limit the public speech. We would just like to be able to have a record of such.”
Another major change that could emerge if the commission votes to approve the measure Thursday regards how soon failed legislation could resurface in front of the commission.
As it stands, the Blount County Commission does not have a specific session length. Anderson said the commission traditionally has claimed a session was a year, but no official designation was ever made.
Robert’s Rules of Order, the commission’s official rulebook and a national guide for parliamentary procedure, states that if a session length isn’t determined by a legislative body, the default session length is one meeting.
The resolution being voted on Thursday would declare a Blount County Commission session to be one year — August to September.
“This is just clearing it up and saying ‘for our purposes, a session is going to be a year, going to be 12 months, starting when we’re first sworn in,’” Anderson told commissioners during a March 8 workshop.
But solidifying a particular session length can be tricky because if the resolution to declare a session length passes, legislation that fails in July could resurface the next month when a new session starts in August.
Anderson said a commissioner could propose an amendment at Thursday’s meeting stating that though the session is from August to September, failed legislation cannot resurface until 12 months after its defeat.
The commission will vote on these and other measures via Zoom, Meeting ID: 988 3610 9743.
