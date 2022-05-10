“I don’t know that you’re supposed to be debating,” Blount County Commissioner Steve Mikels said to commission chair Tom Stinnett, just after calling a point of order during a Tuesday, May 10 workshop meeting.
The commissioners were in the midst of a heated discussion over the topic of an upcoming public hearing on zoning regulations.
Much of the meeting had passed without extended discussion, but when the commission took up the final item on its agenda, commissioners clashed. That item concerned the scheduling of a public hearing to solicit input on the recommendations of the county’s ad hoc zoning committee.
In April, the ad hoc committee produced a set of proposals for amending the county’s current zoning and subdivision regulations and sent them to the planning commission; the county commission passed its own set of zoning proposals to the planning commission a week later.
The agenda item only pertained to the ad hoc committee’s recommendations.
Controversy ignited when Commissioner Mike Akard attempted to amend the item to reflect the zoning recommendations the commission voted on during its most recent meeting. Akard noted that the ad hoc committee’s recommendations diverge from the commission’s in several ways.
Notably, while both commission and committee voted to eliminate provisions for cluster development, the commission’s proposed regulations are concerned with single-family development, while the ad hoc committee’s proposals deal also with multi-family structures.
The commission must wait until after a public hearing to take action on proposed amendments to zoning regulations. As such, Akard said that he thought it would be useful to add the commission’s proposals to the item on the ad hoc committee’s suggested changes.
Doing so, he said, would eliminate the need to hold a separate, later meeting on the commission’s specific recommendations.
But other commissioners raised concerns that Akard’s suggestion could put the commission in legal or procedural jeopardy.
Jared Anderson, the commission’s parliamentarian, commented that the commission could not set the public hearing during the workshop meeting, and that amending the agenda item during the Tuesday meeting could be problematic from a process perspective.
Commissioner Ron French concurred, noting that the planning commission had not delivered any comment to the county commission on the commission’s proposed changes to zoning regulations.
At the same time, as the planning commission had forwarded its recommendations on the ad hoc committee’s proposals, those could be addressed at the commission’s scheduled May 19 meeting.
“We need to follow proper procedure that’s been established and we’ve followed for years. We don’t want to jeopardize any decision that we make, and then have it come back and find out that we couldn’t do that, and we have to start over.”
“Next week is when we need to make the amendment, because that’s when we take the action,” French said.
Akard maintained that there was no legal ambiguity. “It might be a protocol thing that people don’t like, but the authority is ours, as specified in the TCA, that we can do this,” he said, referring to Tennessee state statute.
Like Akard, other commissioners stressed the importance of acting on the commission’s proposals with urgency.
“I want to at least discuss and some day vote on what this group wanted,” Dodd Crowe said.
“We just keep kicking this can down the road, and at some point, we’ve got to stop. And if we’re having a public hearing, I think that’s the best place for the public to discuss these things and see what all the options are,” Steve Mikels said.
Akard ultimately withdrew his proposed amendment before a vote could be taken. However, Nick Bright opted to reintroduce the same motion to amend. It failed in a 9-7 vote.
The commission ultimately took a 13-3 vote to forward the original agenda item, dealing only with the committee’s proposals, to its May 19 meeting.
