The Blount County Commission will consider Mayor Ed Mitchell’s appointments to the Budget Committee next week, after an attempt to have him reconsider failed Tuesday, Jan. 11.
During a workshop meeting Commissioner Dodd Crowe argued that the county should have more representation on the committee than the cities.
Mitchell has recommend the reappointment for one-year terms of Sharon Hannum and Commissioners Jared Anderson, District 5; Mike Caylor, District 3; and Tom Stinnett, District 7. Hannum was first appointed to the committee in 2015 and the others in 2018.
Crowe said his opposition was “not about the character of the people but the integrity of the process.”
Although only about 40,000 of Blount County’s estimated 137,000 residents live in Maryville and Alcoa, he said, the majority of the committee members represent the cities.
“As well as our county and cities work together, there have been conflicts in the past and will continue to be conflicts in the future over resources,” Crowe said.
Although the county mayor recommends the members, Crowe said, “They are the doorway to all financial matters” on which the commission votes.
Commissioner Brad Bowers said he also would like to see more county representation on the committee.
Like the other two, Commissioner Steve Mikels said he didn’t oppose any of the individual nominees but said he would like to see some change. “We tend to just put people on things and just keep them there, and that’s not what representation of the people is about,” he said.
Commissioner Mike Akard said he has been satisfied with answers he has received from the committee members in the past but wouldn’t be opposed to considering other appointments.
The commission may only vote for or against the mayor’s recommendations, not offer alternatives.
Commissioner Joe McCulley proposed that they vote on the nominees individually, but only he, Akard and Commissioner James Hammontree voted in favor of that.
Anderson and Caylor abstained, and Commissioners Linda Webb and Tom Hood were absent.
Commissioners voted 12-4 to forward the mayor’s recommendation to their meeting Thursday, Jan. 20, with Anderson, Caylor and Stinnett abstaining. Crowe, Bowers, Mikels and Commissioner Jeff Jopling voted against the motion.
There was no discussion on the other appointments being forwarded to next week’s commission meeting: a two-year appointment of Mark King to the Agriculture Extension Committee; three-year appointments of Denny Mayes and Clarence Williams to the Blount Memorial Hospital Board of Directors; a one-year reappointment of Hannum, Keith Brock, and James Ferguson to the Jail Inspection Committee; and a four-year reappointment of Roy Gamble to the Planning Commission.
