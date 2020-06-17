About 50 senior Blount County veterans received free meals from Texas Roadhouse on Tuesday through a Blount County Community Action Agency special project.
The project was funded by a grant from United Way of Blount County’s COVID-19 Response Fund, which awarded money to county community groups such as the Boys & Girls Club, Habitat for Humanity and Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee.
“Our volunteers, who make these decisions, supported this project unanimously. Food to people in need — beyond that food for people who have served our country — is something we want to be able to do,” United Way Vice President Wendy Wand said. “This program, just like many others, is serving a population that needs support through this time of isolation.”
BCCAA Executive Director Tammye Pirie said the project was created to serve veterans specifically during a time when they’re encouraged to stay inside.
“Many of our veterans are medically compromised and in the target population that they could have the most negative impacts from COVID,” Pirie said. “Most all of them need to stay isolated or stay in situations where they don’t get exposed to the virus, so this is just another way to help them.”
BCCAA volunteers, including Democrat House of Representative candidates Susan Sneed and Jay Clark, loaded delivery cars with food. Those cars then delivered to eight Blount communities, including Rockford, Maryville and Townsend.
Veterans receiving the food were chosen with help from the Catholic War Veterans and Blount County Veteran Affairs Office.
“We gave them a list that we’ve been using for Christmas or Thanksgiving baskets in the past,” Blount County Veteran Affairs Director Nathan Weinbaum said.
“(Veterans associations) already have the in, and they already know their fellow veterans who might need a little extra help,” Pirie said. “So partnering with veterans associations and advocacy groups I think is going to prove really beneficial for the community.”
Many of the veterans who received the meals already participated in the agency’s programs, such as the Office on Aging.
“We have veteran clients in the Office on Aging that are very low income so we just wanted to do something to help them out,” Director of the Office on Aging Joani Shaver said. “We know that as time goes by, there’s less and less food available for people, so this is obviously perfect timing.”
The veterans received four meals from Texas Roadhouse — consisting of chicken, baked potatoes and salads. They also got full grocery bags of non-perishable items provided by Smoky Mountain Meals on Wheels, another BCCAA program.
About 30% of the Meals on Wheels candidates are veterans, Shaver said.
The senior veterans who received food through the project also were provided resources for other BCCAA programs, Pirie said.
She added the agency plans to reapply for additional money through the grant in order to continue the project in the future.
“This grant also opens up opportunities (for) other veterans in the area to contact us,” Pirie said. “We might actually keep serving them. “
Altogether, BCCAA plans to provide more than 200 senior veterans with Texas Roadhouse meals and other groceries.
“They protected us during hard times,” Pirie said. “And now it’s our turn.”
